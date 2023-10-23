Danneel Ackles (née Harris) revealed that she once tried to set up her now-husband, Jensen Ackles, with One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush.

The revelation came while Danneel, 44, played 23 Questions on the Monday, October 22, episode of the “Drama Queens” podcast — hosted by Bush, 41, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz — and she was asked to identify the greatest love of her life.

“It has to be Jensen,” Danneel said.

“You two were so f–king cute in the beginning. I’m glad we got a front row seat to that,” Burton Morgan, 41, added. (Danneel and Jensen later set up the actress with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan.)

“Actually, I was thinking about this the other day, Sophia, I tried to hook you up with Jensen,” Danneel recalled. “I don’t know why you said no, but thank you for saying no. … Do you remember that? I was like, ‘You should go on a date with him. He’s really nice!'”

Bush recalled her pal trying to set her up with the Supernatural star. “Yeah, and then I remember being staunchly in a, like, I’m-never-gonna-date-an-actor-again [phase] — LOL I learn lessons the hard way,” Bush said with a laugh. “But I was like, ‘No! I’m gonna be more responsible with myself.’ And you know, he’s your perfect person so we did good.”

Daniel was working with the podcast hosts on One Tree Hill when she first got together with Jensen. “I feel like when you guys, like, clicked in, you clicked. Things went into place,” Bush recalled. “Everyone went, ‘Oh, oh!’ You knew, he knew, everybody around you could tell. That was cool to see.”

“Which was unfortunate for the people that we were dating,” Danneel quipped, before quickly adding that their respective exes have both moved on to happier relationships.

Danneel married Jensen in 2010 with Burton Morgan and fellow OTH costars Bevin Prince and Elisabeth Harnois among her bridesmaids. The couple welcomed daughter J.J. in May 2013 and twins Zeppelin and Arrow were born in August 2016. They’ve started several business ventures together including Family Business Beer Company and Chaos Machine Productions.

Bush, for her part, was married twice. She and OTH costar Chad Michael Murray were spouses for five months in 2005 before they announced their split. In June 2022, Bush married entrepreneur Grant Hughes, and she filed for divorce 13 months later. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the breakup was amicable and they were “better off as friends.”

“It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other,” the insider explained. “They want each other to be happy and for their nonprofit to continue to thrive.”

Bush has since been reported to be dating soccer player Ashlyn Harris.