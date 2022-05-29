Worth the wait! Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles’ (née Harris) love story is reminiscent of a modern-day fairy tale, complete with a dream home and business in Austin, Texas.

The Supernatural alum and the Christmas Contract actress met in the early 2000s, but it wasn’t until they became costars in 2006 that their relationship turned romantic.

Jensen’s role as Dean Winchester on the hit CW series, which ran from 2005 to 2020, however, didn’t always make things easy on the couple, who tied the knot in 2010.

“I often joke with my wife that she’s a single mom of three with a sugar daddy that lives in different country,” the former Dark Angel actor exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019 ahead of the series’ final upfronts presentation in New York. “It’d be nice to actually be her partner and give her a little help and be a dad and see my family.”

The pair, who share daughter Justice and twins Zeppelin and Arrow, spent the majority of their marriage apart as Jensen filmed Supernatural in Vancouver, Canada, nearly year-round. Meanwhile, his family was rooted in Texas, which is also where the couple’s Family Business Brewing Co. is located.

“[I want to] just do some things that I don’t get to do and I’m OK with that; I’ve loved the last 15 years of my life,” the Smallville alum added. “It’s been an incredible journey and ride and roller coaster, but it’ll be nice to switch gears and see where that leads.”

Jensen noted, however, that his wife has a soft spot for his CW character. “Sometimes I’ll say something at home and I’ll say it in ‘Dean voice,’ as it’s known in the house, and my wife is like, ‘Stop using the Dean voice.’ [I go], ‘Alright. Sorry honey,’” he exclusively told Us in July 2019. “But then there’s times where she’s like, ‘Maybe you could use the Dean voice.’”

Following Supernatural’s end, Jensen has been more present at home, having created a production company with Danneel in October 2020.

“Warner Bros. has been my home for the better part of two decades. The relationships I have acquired there are some of the finest and most supportive I could have hoped for in this industry,” he said in a statement at the time. “Danneel and I are thrilled for the opportunity to continue to grow as artists and now as producers under the mentorship and guidance of Peter Roth and the whole WBTV team.”

The couple’s first producing project, The Winchesters, is a spinoff of Supernatural, which Danneel guest-starred on alongside her husband in the past. The show is set to premiere in fall of 2022.

Scroll down to relive Jensen and Danneel’s sweetest relationship moments: