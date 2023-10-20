Hilarie Burton is not here for Erin Foster’s claims that Chad Michael Murray had an affair with Sophia Bush.

“Ooof. Cringe. I got off my red eye flight home and multiple people had sent me this headline. As the person who had a front row seat then? This wasn’t it,” Burton, 41, began via her Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of a news story about Foster’s allegations on Friday, October 20.

Burton continued: “We were all told you’d broken up which is why our guy was perusing [SIC] her. Now this is being spun to make my sister look like a brazen harlot. And if she’s anyone’s harlot, it’s mine!”

Foster, 41, and Murray, 42, began dating in 2001, two years before he met Bush, 41, on the set of One Tree Hill in 2003. The former costars went public with their relationship that year.

Related: Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton's Sweetest BFF Moments Ravens forever! One Tree Hill may have ended in 2012, but the casts’ friendships have stood the test of time. “We’ve known each other for almost two decades now. Our friendships have changed immeasurably,” Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis on the teen drama, told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2020. “We’ve been through so […]

Burton tagged Foster in her post, writing that she’s “happy to discuss” the rumors with her as she “also deserve[s] truth.” She concluded: “There are so many unnamed sources making claims about the woman I love, so f—k it. I’ll be a named source. Lotta internet voices being nasty, and as the person who knows the real timeline? It would be laughable if it wasn’t so hurtful.”

Foster made the claims that Murray cheated on her with Bush in “a pretty egregious way” while they were living together on her “World’s First Podcast” show with sister Sara Foster. “I’ve moved on though, I’m over it,” she joked. “Just barely.”

Murray and Bush — who split in 2005 after just five months of marriage — have not publicly commented on the Barely Famous alum’s allegations.

Related: Revisit Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray's Relationship Timeline An up-and-down romance. Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray fell quickly for one another after meeting in 2003 on the set of The CW’s One Tree Hill. “She’s wonderful, she’s kind, she’s intelligent, and she makes me happy,” the Cinderella Story actor said during an interview with MTV about Bush. The duo, who married in […]

Bush’s love life has been in the news as of late. The former Good Sam star filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Grant Hughes, in August after 13 months of marriage. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly revealed that the pair split on June 27, just 16 days after their first wedding anniversary.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

A source later told Us that Bush and Hughes’s slit “wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other,” adding, “They want each other to be happy.” Bush is now reportedly dating former soccer player Ashlyn Harris — who is going through her own divorce from wife Ali Krieger. Reports about Bush and Harris’ relationship have specifically stated that they started seeing each other after their respective splits, but Krieger added fuel to the fire when she said she was in her “Lemonade era” on Thursday, October 19, referring to Beyoncé’s album about Jay-Z’s alleged affair.

Related: Chad Michael Murray's Dating History Includes More Than 1 Costar Chad Michael Murray has found love with wife Sarah Roemer, but his romantic history is full of ups and downs. One of Murray’s most highly publicized relationships was with One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush. Their characters, Lucas Scott (Murray) and Brooke Davis (Bush) dated on the show as the actors to got closer when […]

Amid headlines about Bush, Burton told Entertainment Tonight that she will always protect her bestie “at all costs.” She added: “Sometimes with people who are so strong and unafraid, they hide their soft inside and so it’s my job as her best friend to protect her as well because she really is the most wonderful human and, yeah, we’ll still be working together when we’re in our eighties.”