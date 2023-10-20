Hilarie Burton is not here for Erin Foster’s claims that Chad Michael Murray had an affair with Sophia Bush.
“Ooof. Cringe. I got off my red eye flight home and multiple people had sent me this headline. As the person who had a front row seat then? This wasn’t it,” Burton, 41, began via her Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of a news story about Foster’s allegations on Friday, October 20.
Burton continued: “We were all told you’d broken up which is why our guy was perusing [SIC] her. Now this is being spun to make my sister look like a brazen harlot. And if she’s anyone’s harlot, it’s mine!”
Foster, 41, and Murray, 42, began dating in 2001, two years before he met Bush, 41, on the set of One Tree Hill in 2003. The former costars went public with their relationship that year.
Burton tagged Foster in her post, writing that she’s “happy to discuss” the rumors with her as she “also deserve[s] truth.” She concluded: “There are so many unnamed sources making claims about the woman I love, so f—k it. I’ll be a named source. Lotta internet voices being nasty, and as the person who knows the real timeline? It would be laughable if it wasn’t so hurtful.”
Foster made the claims that Murray cheated on her with Bush in “a pretty egregious way” while they were living together on her “World’s First Podcast” show with sister Sara Foster. “I’ve moved on though, I’m over it,” she joked. “Just barely.”
Murray and Bush — who split in 2005 after just five months of marriage — have not publicly commented on the Barely Famous alum’s allegations.
Bush’s love life has been in the news as of late. The former Good Sam star filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Grant Hughes, in August after 13 months of marriage. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly revealed that the pair split on June 27, just 16 days after their first wedding anniversary.
A source later told Us that Bush and Hughes’s slit “wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other,” adding, “They want each other to be happy.” Bush is now reportedly dating former soccer player Ashlyn Harris — who is going through her own divorce from wife Ali Krieger. Reports about Bush and Harris’ relationship have specifically stated that they started seeing each other after their respective splits, but Krieger added fuel to the fire when she said she was in her “Lemonade era” on Thursday, October 19, referring to Beyoncé’s album about Jay-Z’s alleged affair.
Amid headlines about Bush, Burton told Entertainment Tonight that she will always protect her bestie “at all costs.” She added: “Sometimes with people who are so strong and unafraid, they hide their soft inside and so it’s my job as her best friend to protect her as well because she really is the most wonderful human and, yeah, we’ll still be working together when we’re in our eighties.”