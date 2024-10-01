If there’s one wardrobe basic you need to purchase this fall, it’s Angelina Jolie’s black trench coat!

Okay well, maybe not the exact style she was just spotted in while out in New York City on September 30th, 2024 . . . as it’s undoubtedly pricey a designer find. But this $60 lookalike version is just as good and it’ll make the most of your dollar! It’s one of those capsule wardrobe pieces that goes with everything, keeps you warm in the cold months and just never goes out of style!

Get the Hooever Wool Notch Lapel Single-Breasted Coat for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Love Kate Moss's Leopard Print Bag Style? Get it for Just $14! Iconic ‘90s supermodel Kate Moss was just spotted . . . in spots! The mom model Lila Moss was seen at none other than Paris Fashion Week sporting two major fall trends in one: leopard print and oversized slouchy shoulder bags. Leopard print can take over a whole outfit but she showed Us how to […]

The Hooever Wool Notch Lapel Single-Breasted Coat will give you Jolie’s sleek and simple style but at a fraction of the cost. Like the Maria actress’s pick, the coat features a single breasted design, notch lapels, front button closures and a long length. It’s made of a polyester and wool fabric blend, so you can be sure it’ll keep you warm on cool fall and winter days. Find it in sizes XS to XXL and several neutral fall tones like gray, beige and brown, in case black isn’t your favorite.

Clearly Amazon shoppers are thinking of the coat as a fall staple too, seeing that over 900 have been purchased in just the last month. You can also rest assured knowing it’s a find backed by Amazon shoppers who’ve bought it, knowing that it’s not only a best-seller, but it’s also received over 1,100 five-star reviews.

One of those reviewers went as far as to say it’s the “best coat ever.” They said they’d “been struggling to find” a peacoat that fits them “just right,” since they’re “always either just slightly too tight in the shoulder area or way too big.” But the fit of this one, they have to “sing the praises” too.

“[It’s] not tight but definitely not too big,” they said. “This coat is absolutely beautiful. It may not be super heavy, but I’m confident with a little layering it’ll be plenty toasty for my trip to Scotland. It’s extremely stylish, but can be versatile for dressing up or even down. The quality is simply outstanding.”

With this coat, you’ll never have to worry about it only going with a few things in your closet, as it can literally pair with anything. You can throw it on over leggings, a workout tank and some tennis shoes on the way to pilates or a sweater and jeans on the way to a lunch date. However, it can also go seamlessly with even your dressiest of outfits, such as a lace wedding guest dress and heels or a slip skirt and blouse.

Related: Sydney Sweeney Said This is the 'Softest Blanket' She's Ever Owned Sydney Sweeney is the latest in a long list of celebrities who’ve fallen for the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket and can’t get up! She joins Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson and Chrissy Teigen, who once said “nothing else compares” to it. Sweeney shared in an interview with The Strategist that the throw is the “softest […]

Love the idea of a black trench coat but need it with a belt? Or maybe you need a different length? We totally get that, which is why we rounded up a few of our other favorite styles below. Happy shopping!

Shop more black trench coats that we love:

Not your style? Explore more black trench coats here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Emily Ratajkowski's Plaid Top is a Fall Staple — a $27 Lookalike Bonafide “it” girl Emily Ratajowski always seems to have her pulse on what’s in for the season. The fall she’s going back to the basics and has deemed plaid shirts a “cool girl” staple again — and we need this $27 lookalike. The American model and Loops beauty owner was recently spotted leaving the Loewe […]