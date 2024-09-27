Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sydney Sweeney is the latest in a long list of celebrities who’ve fallen for the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket and can’t get up! She joins Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson and Chrissy Teigen, who once said “nothing else compares” to it.

Sweeney shared in an interview with The Strategist that the throw is the “softest blanket” she’s ever owned — a big claim thinking of all of the luxe blankets the movie star has access to. She even went on to reveal that she has one on “every single bed” and all of the couches in her house — now that’s love! It’s a bit of a splurge, coming in at $140 on Amazon, but with the multi-A-lister endorsement, it’s clearly worth the investment!

“Tank, my dog, loves them,” the Euphoria actress said. “She likes to bury herself in the blankets because of how super-soft they are, and they’re easy to wash. I travel with one sometimes; you can do anything with them. They’re my favorite.”

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket (Originally $158) on sale for just $140 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

What makes this blanket a cut above the rest and something that celebs love to cuddle up to, is its plush microfiber fabric that’s so soft it’s cloud-like. It’s made of 100% polyester, which means it doesn’t won’t pill, shrink or wrinkle, and is easily machine washable too. Beware: this blanket will make it hard to get out of bed!

Clearly a favorite of the retailer, the blanket has the coveted “Amazon’s choice” badge and has dozens of five-star reviews too. People are clearly getting ready for the cozy season ahead, seeing that over 200 have been bought within the last month.

This shopper who “hesitated” buying it because of the cost and shedding said that it’s “definitely worth the cost” and is the “softest, coziest blanket ever.”

“I followed the washing instructions of gentle cycle and low heat drying and there is NO shedding,” they said. “I am so glad that I took a chance and tried this.”

As Sweeney mentioned, the blanket is great for using as a throw on beds, couches and even for using for travel as well. It also makes a fantastic gift for anyone — but especially for those who are hard to shop for! Because even the pickiest of shoppers can’t not love a good cozy blanket!

Take it from Sweeney, Garner and Husdon and Teigen, this throw is more than just a fancy blanket. It’s an investment in your self care! Find it now for $140 on Amazon in several colors like weight gray, pink and more.

