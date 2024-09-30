Your account
Star Style

Get Kate Moss's Fall Model-Off-Duty Style With Her Leopard Print Bag Look — $14 on Amazon!

By
Kate Moss at Paris Fashion Week
Iconic ‘90s supermodel Kate Moss was just spotted  . . . in spots!

The mom model Lila Moss was seen at none other than Paris Fashion Week sporting two major fall trends in one: leopard print and oversized slouchy shoulder bags. Leopard print can take over a whole outfit but she showed Us how to do it in a subtle, yet totally chic way with her bag. Her Yves Saint Laurent pick is a whopping $5,100. But thankfully, we were able to find a similar style that’s less than a fraction of the price — just $18 on Amazon. A major steal!

See it!

Get the Yfgbcx Suede Slouchy Hobo Bag for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

Serve model off duty vibes this fall while also slaying a major trend of the season with the Yfgbcx Suede Slouchy Hobo Bag. The bag serves a similar slouchy, structured and oversized vibe as Moss’s and comes in a leopard print too. It’s made of a soft and stylish suede leather, another big trend of fall, which means it’ll also be incredibly durable too.

The bag is also a fantastic size. Unlike small shoulder bags, it’s big enough to carry all of the essentials like glasses, an iPad, an e-reader, makeup and wallets. Find it in several other chic fall tones such as brown, beige, olive, burgundy and more.

Make it the stand-out piece of your outfit like Moss did, pairing it with a black sweater, some black skinny jeans and some edgy-chic pointed toe leather boots. Or make it a bit dressier by pairing it with a sweater dress, heels and some jewelry for a day in the office. If that weren’t enough options, it’ll also go fantastically with other pieces in your closet too, like jeans, slip skirts, sweaters and more.

Yfgbcx Suede Slouchy Hobo Bag Amazon
Amazon

 

See it!

Love the bag but want it in a different style of leopard print? Or maybe you’d prefer a different-shaped purse? We hear you! Take a look at our other fall-favorite leopard print bags below!

Shop more leopard print bags that we love:

Not your style? Explore more leopard print bags here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

