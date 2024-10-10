With their couture gowns and sequins, celebrities’ red carpet fashion picks usually couldn’t be any more unrelatable. But Julianne Moore’s recent style couldn’t be more universally flattering, stylish and versatile. So naturally, we needed to find a similar style of our own.

The iconic actress was spotted stepping out in New York City on October 4, 2024 at the New York Film Festival premier for her new movie, The Room Next Door. She wore a loose-fitting, long sleeve black fall maxi dress that featured a plunging neckline. It reminded Us how important it is to have comfy black dresses in our wardrobe since they can literally be worn for any occasion.

Though her dress is more relatable in terms of style, it’s likely not in terms of price. This is why we found a more practical lookalike on Amazon — and it’s just $47.

Get the BTFBM V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Sweater Dress for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Get Katie Holmes Chic $795 Big Bag Look for Fall for Just $13 The big tote Katie Holmes could not take off of her shoulder last spring is actually in for fall 2024 too — and we found a lookalike that’s only $13! The Rare Objects star loves the Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Tote so much that she was seen wearing it on multiple occasions last spring. One […]

The BTFBM V-Neck Maxi Sweater Dress is a much more functional version of Moore’s dress that you’re likely to wear on repeat this season. It has a similar v-neck design and loose-but-slimming fit, but also with some key differences. It’s made of a viscose, nylon and polyester fabric blend that couldn’t be softer against the skin. It also features short side slits on each side, which is nice for letting in air, since the dress will be keeping you so warm. It’s also nice in case you want to show off a pair of new fall boots.

Confining our suspicions about the quality of this dress are its section of dozens of five-star ratings. One of those shoppers called it the “perfect fall dress,” saying the material is “thick and warm but also soft and skimming.”

“The cut is flattering to curves without being tight in addition to hiding my problem areas,” they said. “The v-neckline is not deep, but also flattering. I love the deep orange color and can’t wait to layer it with blazers and jean jackets and boots.”

Just like the shopper above had mentioned, this dress can pair with nearly anything you already have in your closet. You can put Moore’s spin on it by fully dressing it up with some pumps, statement jewelry and if you’re feeling really fancy, a fur coat. But it’s also able to be worn incredibly casually as well, with some sneakers and a simple jean jacket too.

Related: Get Meghan Markle’s $1,325 Rich-Mom Sweater Style for Just $23 The ultimate celebrity rich mom, Meghan Markle is showing Us how to nail transitional weather style — with a chic knitted sweater! The American Riviera Orchard founder was first seen in a knitted short sleeve Loro Piana sweater back in the spring of this year, proving how well it works in the changing seasons. Her […]

Love the idea of a loose-fitting black dress but need it in a different silhouette? Or maybe you need one that has pockets? Our roundup of a few other loose-fitting black dresses below is sure to have something you’d like better!

Shop more loose black dresses that we love:

Not your style? Explore more black dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Selena Gomez's White Wide-Leg Pants are so Effortlessly Elegant — a $24 Lookalike According to Selena Gomez, fall 2024 fashion is the season of wide leg pants! Not only was she recently spotted in a pair of wide leg jeans from Banana Republic, she again was just seen wearing another pair while out in New York City. This time, it was a pair of white wide leg trousers […]