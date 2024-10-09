According to Selena Gomez, fall 2024 fashion is the season of wide leg pants!

Not only was she recently spotted in a pair of wide leg jeans from Banana Republic, she again was just seen wearing another pair while out in New York City. This time, it was a pair of white wide leg trousers that made her look oh so effortlessly elegant. It’s unclear as to where she shopped her exact style, but thankfully for Us, a similar pair is on sale for just $24 on Amazon. If Gomez’s outfit is any indication, these pants will give us endless chic fall looks.

Get the Funyyzo Wide Leg High Waisted Trousers (Originally $39) on sale for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Funyyzo Wide Leg High Waisted Trousers recreate the Rare Beauty founder’s look, but assumedly at a much more affordable price point! They have the same wide leg design, which is always slimming no matter what body type you are. They also similarly feature a high waistline, pockets and belt loops too. A major benefit to these pants is that they’re also made for people of all heights, coming the height options short, regular and long. They also have a polyester and spandex fabric blend, which makes them soft and durable, with a bit of stretch.

Not only is Gomez a fan of the pants’ design — shoppers are too. On top of being an Amazon number one best-seller, the pants have racked up an impressive 3,400+ five-star ratings from shoppers.

One notable thing that stands out among reviews is shoppers’ happiness with the pants coming in their perfect height. One shopper who bought a petite version of the pants said that they’re “short girl friendly” and “didn’t not drag on the floor at all.” Another user, who got the tall version of the pants, said that they’re the “perfect pants for tall girlies” and “hit just below the ankle,” making them “perfect for their long legs.

Gomez took a classic-chic look to the pants, pairing them with a statement gold and black belt, a cowl neck black top and some black leather pumps. They can be dressed up even more with a blazer for the office and also down as well with a slouchy sweater and flats for a casual lunch. Find them in several other chic colors as well like beige, black and olive too.

Not quite the fit you were looking for? Maybe you need them in a different fabric or a different color? We totally understand, which is why we rounded up a few of our other wide leg trouser styles on Amazon below!

Shop more wide leg pants that we love:

Not your style? Explore more wide leg trousers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

