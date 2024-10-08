Katie Holmes is proving just how excited she is for the fall season — through her fashion choices that is! Not only has the style icon already worn a trendy green cardigan to welcome the season, she also just wore a classic cashmere sweater. Great for keeping warm and stylish throughout the fall months, we found a lookalike for her style for just $24 on Amazon.

Holmes was spotted in the classic crewneck sweater while walking and talking on the streets of New York City on October 6. In her usual cool-girl-meets-attainable style, she put her own spin on a classic fall fit, pairing together a loose-fitting Falconeri sweater, over a Mui Mui wool pleated skirt, some Yuni Buffa silver flats and a white shopper tote from Bevza. At $295, her sweater style is a bit too pricey for Us to recreate, but thankfully we found a $24 style that looks exactly like it — and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days!

Get the Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater (Originally $33) on sale for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater is so similar to Holmes’s pick, we can barely tell the difference between the two. It has a similar crewneck design, with a ribbed hem around the neck, arms and hem and a relaxed fit as well. It’s made of a special fabric blend that includes cotton and elastane, which makes it soft, breathable and stretchy — way better than wool!

It also comes in a similar beige color as Holmes, which is great considering how easily that can be paired with other colors! However, it also comes in many other selections as well, like striped, white and green too, in case you’re wanting something different! It can be easily machine washed as well and comes in sizes XS to XXL.

Shop knowing you’ve made a sound wardrobe purchase after looking at the sweater’s section of over 3,000 five-star ratings. One of those shoppers called it a “great basic sweater,” saying that the “material is so soft, cozy and warm” but also “not too heavy” for hot Southern temperatures.

Another one who is “very picky” about their sweaters said that it’s “better than a lot of major well known store bought brands.”

“This sweater is almost as perfect as it gets and [is] definitely [a] must have in your wardrobe,” they said.

The styling options are nearly endless with it as well. It’s one of those styles that can be made all the way casual, with leggings, some tennis shoes and a jacket for running errands, but also dressed up with slacks, a blazer and heels too for the office. It’s also a great style to drape over your shoulders when you need an extra layer of warmth and want to give your outfit that “rich mom” look.

We know the fit of this style might not be for everyone, nor is the exact color. That’s why we rounded up a few of our top-loved crewneck sweater styles below, so you can find the one you wanna wear all season!

Shop more beige crewneck sweaters that we love:

Not your style? Explore more crewneck sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

