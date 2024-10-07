Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Anne Hathaway is constantly on-the-go! From the long days on movie sets, to the endless travel and big appearances, she’s always moving and in need of a deodorant to keep her pits smelling fresh through it all — and so do we! That’s why we were thrilled when revealed her favorite one — especially since it’s just $12 on Amazon.

In an Instagram post, the Devil Wears Prada actress did a “what’s in my bag” video, revealing some of her favorite products, while also encouraging her followers to vote in the upcoming election. Naturally, she included some of her pricier makeup favorites like the Westman Lip Suede Matte Lipstick and the Clinique High Impact Shadow Play Definer. But we were also excited to find out that her favorite deodorant is the Eucalyptus & Mint one from Native, since it’s an affordable buy.

Get the Native Eucalyptus & Mint Natural Deodorant (Originally $13) on sale for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Clearly Hathaway is a fan of all-natural products, since the Native Eucalyptus & Mint Deodorant is all-natural find itself. This means that it’s made without any artificial ingredients or aluminum and is instead replaced with ones that are safer for the body, like baking soda, coconut oil, shea butter and essential oils. It has a smooth and silky formula that’s said to last all day by the brand and is also paraben and cruelty-free.

Hathways is far from the only one who’s a fan of this deodorant, it’s a staple in the routine of Amazon shoppers too. On top of having over 23,900 five-star ratings, over 10,000 shoppers have purchased it in the last month too.

One of those shoppers said that the deodorant is a “game-changer in the world of personal hygiene.”

“As a self-proclaimed scent connoisseur, I was intrigued by the Eucalyptus & Mint blend, and let me tell you, it’s like a refreshing spa day for your armpits,” they said. “The natural ingredients, including baking soda, probiotics, coconut oil, and shea butter, work wonders—my skin feels pampered, and I’m not constantly worried about questionable chemical exposure.”

The deodorant has simple no-fuss packaging, with a spin knob on the bottom for when you’re starting to run out and a simple rectangular cap. It comes in a 2.65 ounce bottle that’s sure to last weeks, if not months and that’s easy to travel with. And if you’re wanting one that can go on short trips with you, you can also grab the mini size of it too for just $4.

If you’ve been wanting to give natural deodorants a try, let Hathaways strong endorsement of the Native one be your sign to finally give it a go. Plus, at just $12 on Amazon, you really can’t go wrong — happy shopping!

See it: Native Eucalyptus & Mint Natural Deodorant (Originally $13) on sale for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

