Jennifer Aniston might love a natural, glowy makeup look, but the one place she likes a little drama is her eyelashes. We’ve always wondered how she gets her wispy lashes and now the secret is out! It’s all thanks to a luxe mascara that you can get on Amazon.

The Friends star’s makeup artist, Jillian Dempsey, revealed that the Chantecaille Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara is the key to a subtly glamourous red carpet look. She told the brand that the mascara was “a great way to show off Jennifer’s naturally lush lashes” — and the same can be true for you, too! It’s a pricier find, coming in at $78. But with Aniston’s stamp of approval and the impressive lengthening effect, this tube is well worth it.

Get the Chantecaille Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara at Amazon!

Chantecaille is also a premier skincare brand and uses the same miracle-working ingredients in its makeup products. Imagine this: a mascara that aesthetically lengthens and volumizes your lashes while also making them healthier at the same time. That’s exactly what this mascara does! The formula is made with powerful lash peptides and rosehip oil, which helps to strengthen and soften. Now you might understand the price a little more!

The mascara’s double helix brush also helps lengthen and evenly apply product to the lashes. The comb is meant to prevent clumping while fanning and feathering lashes. It’s also likely that Aniston enjoys the fact that this mascara is cruelty-, paraben-, phthalate- and fragrance-free.

Of course, that wasn’t the only Chantecaille product used to complete Aniston’s look. Dempsey also used the Future Skin foundation to give her an effortlessly airbrushed look and the Cheek Shade Blush to add a natural flush. The brand’s lipstick in shade mirage provided a pop to the star’s pout while shimmery eyeshadow added extra sparkle to her eyes.

Ready to experience Aniston’s secret to lengthy lashes? Us too! You can find the mascara here for $78 on Amazon.

