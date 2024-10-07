Trousers aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of ways to slim the silhouette with clothes but Nicole Kidman is showing Us otherwise! The Babygirl star’s recent style is actually figure-flattering and they’re the perfect fall wardrobe staple too!

Kidman was recently spotted while out in New York City on October 5, 2024 in a pair of baggy, gray wide leg trousers, a black turtleneck and some black matching black boots. After seeing her trousers, we realized that not only do they streamline the silhouette, they’d also be an incredibly stylish, comfortable and versatile fall piece. We weren’t able to find her exact pair, but luckily we didn’t need to! We found a lookalike version of her style for just $37 on Amazon.

Get the Tapata Wide Leg High Waisted Dress Trousers for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Tapata Wide Leg High Waisted Dress Trousers recreate Kidman’s exact look with their wide leg design, high waistline and dark gray color. They feature polyester, rayon and spandex fabric blend, which gives them some stretch, softness and long-lasting durability. They also have pleats on the waist for increased comfortability and style, as well as belt loops for adding belts, a contrast button and simple zip-up closure.

These pants have also garnered up a small fan base of shoppers too, now with over 200 five-star ratings.

One of those shoppers called them the “perfect loose-fit slacks” and said that they recommend them as a “wardrobe staple for anyone.”

“These pants are [a] comfortable high waist fit,” they said. “The legs are loose and drape straight down. They fall just touching the floor with no shoes on. [I] can wear [them] with flats or moderate heels. The fabric is lightweight, so I can wear them to work through the summer months and still express my style.”

Kidman’s boots, slacks and turtleneck combination is a fall go-to, but the trousers can go with so much more than just that. Dress them up to the nines for an important meeting with a sleek oversized blazer, basic tee and some strappy heels. Or keep them more casual with a band tee or a sweater and some chic fall loafers. And if gray isn’t exactly the color you were looking for, it comes in several other options too like black, white and brown as well.

Not the exact fit you were looking for? Or maybe you need a different shade of gray? We hear you! We rounded up a few of our other favorite gray wide leg pants below that we think would be Kidman-approved as well!

Shop more gray wide leg trousers that we love:

Not your style? Explore more gray trousers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

