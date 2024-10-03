According to Katie Holmes, the vibes have been decided for the fall season — we’re going French girl chic! And there’s no better way to nail the look than with a striped sweater — oh là là!

The Rare Objects actress was spotted sporting the style while out walking in New York City on September 25, 2024. Continuing on with the French girl-theme, Holmes paired her oversized navy and beige striped sweater from Khaite with some baggy beige trousers, some navy Vibi ballerina flats that she continues to wear and a white Bevza shopper tote.

The French girl vibe is not only a good theme to base your fall wardrobe around, it’s also a timeless one for a solid capsule wardrobe in general. This is why the sweater is simply a must-have in our closets too. However, our wallet is saying “no” to its original hefty price tag of $1280. But the $37 lookalike for it we found on Amazon? That gets a big oui, oui!

Get the Gunest Long Sleeve Crew Neck Striped Sweater for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

We truly can’t see the difference between Holmes’s original sweater and the Gunest Crew Neck Striped Sweater from Amazon. It has a similar thick-striped design, crew neckline, long sleeves and relaxed fit. It also comes in a similar color combination, with the navy and beige. It’s made of a viscose and nylon fabric blend, which makes it breathable, durable, stretchy and easy to machine wash.

The sweater also has a solid batch of five-star ratings from shoppers too.

One of those reviewers said that it’s the “absolute best sweater” they bought during the fall.

“This sweater is so much better than I expected,” they said. “I bought this because I was looking for a nice cream top but was actually having a hard time finding one in stores that I liked and wasn’t $80. So, I bought this for $30 and I get so many compliments on it.”

Another way to style this sweater in a French girl way is to pair it with some classic blue jeans, some booties and if you’re feeling fancy, a beret. But the sweater also makes a great choice even for those who don’t align with the aesthetic, able to be paired with all kinds of skirts, trousers and leggings too. And if the navy isn’t quite the color you were looking for, rest assured it comes in several other color styles as well, like white, beige and olive.

Holmes’s navy color combination isn’t for everyone, nor is her sweater’s baggy fit. That’s we rounded up a few of our other top striped sweater selects so you can find the exact one you’re looking for!

Shop more striped sweaters that we love:

Not your style? Explore more striped sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

