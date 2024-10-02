One thing we love about Selena Gomez is her relatability. Though she might now be a billionaire, she’ll still wear outfits that are easy to recreate for ourselves. Helping Us prep our fall wardrobe, she just wore a pair of light wash jeans that go with absolutely everything — we found her look for just $38 on Amazon.

The Rare Beauty founder was recently spotted in New York on October 1, 2024 in a look that will be our new go-to for fall. It consisted of a black v-neck sweater, a pair of light wash wide leg jeans, some black pointed pumps and a black statement belt with gold detailing. You probably have most of the outfit in your closet already, but if you’ve been needing a new pair of jeans like her style — these Sidefeel Wide Leg High Waisted Jeans are just the ticket!

Get the Sidefeel Wide Leg High Waisted Jeans for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

We don’t know exactly where Gomez got her jeans but what we do know is that this style from Amazon will get you the same look as hers. It consists of a similar wide leg design, high waistline and comes in a light wash like hers too. It has pockets on the sides and back for carrying small things like your keys or a phone and has raw hems on the bottom for a stylish detail. They’re made of a cotton, polyester and elastane fabric that’s mostly soft with a bit of stretch.

You can find it in several other fashionable washes too, like white, dark blue and black, in case the light wash isn’t your style or in case you end up wanting more. Another major benefit to these jeans is that they come in several length options as well, such as short, regular and long. Getting them in the right length for your body type reduces the chances of them dragging on the floor, being too short and for you having to get a tailor.

Rest assured knowing that these aren’t just any Amazon jeans — they’re actually a best-seller on the retailer.

One of the five-star reviewers who bought the jeans said that they’re their “favorite jeans of the season.”

“They run true to size, fit my waist well and are both soft and stretchy,” they said. “My favorite part is the extra seams that run along the side. It really makes these different from other jeans.”

Gomez showed how the jeans can go with your everyday basics like a simple black sweater and pumps, but they can be styled more uniquely too. Dress them up with a blazer, a chic shoulder bag and some booties for a dinner out with friends. Or keep it casual for an evening in watching movies with the fam by pairing it with an oversized sweater and some slippers. They’re truly a wardrobe staple!

If this style is right up your alley, but you need it in another size or wash, we’ve got you! Keep scrolling to see a few of our other favorite wide leg jean options below!

Shop more wide leg jeans that we love:

