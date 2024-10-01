Martha Stewart’s Top 5 Holiday Gift Recommendations for 2024

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Martha Stewart just shared her top 2024 gift recommendations for the upcoming holidays — and may we say, they are lit!

In an interview with Us, the iconic lifestyle mogul opened up about what she’ll be gifting friends and family for this year’s winter holidays. She also shared her plans for the fall season and chatted about her new Bic lighters collaboration with good buddy Snoop Dogg.

Just in time for lighting all the fall- and holiday-scented candles, creating fall bonfires and nights around the fireplace, Martha and Snoop’s latest Bic lighters drop combines aesthetics with functionality. The two have designed a limited edition phone case to hold their Bic EZ reach lighters, and the practical must-have, which includes a phone case and two lighters for just $50, launches on October 4.

“My phone case is a beautiful blue and Snoop’s is a beautiful lavender purple to hold one of our pretty lighters,” Stewart said. “How clever is that? So instead of carrying a box of matches that might open up and spill in your purse, you have the lighter right at hand, right on your phone case. It’s very clever and, I think, very useful.”

The phone cases hold an existing Bic collaboration from Martha and Snoop: Their custom-designed EZ reach lighters. The Snoop-approved options include graphics of the rapper while the Martha-style lighters are all about elevated prints and patterns. According to Stewart, the sets “are great stocking stuffers,” especially since it’s just $20 for a pack of four on Amazon.

“I sometimes put a Snoop lighter somewhere just for fun,” Martha said. “But I love my handles. I love the faux bois, I love the rattan, I love the textured, beautiful gold, silver, brass. I like all those colors that we’ve come out with. My design team and I have a lot of fun working on the handle design.”

One thing she’ll be using the phone case and lighters for this fall is lighting campfires. On Columbus Day weekend, Stewart is planning on having her granddaughters and some of her friends over for apple picking, apple cider-ing, hiking, bonfires and making s’mores.

“We light a little fire,” Stewart said. “And we toast the marshmallows. We make homemade grain crackers. And they make delicious s’mores. We light the campfires rather than carrying a pack of matches that might get damp. Or, you know, carry your lighter — your lovely Bic lighter.”

On top of collaborating with Snoop and Bic on the new phone case, Stewart has also been busy preparing for the launch of her new cookbook, Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen.

It’s the “best gift you can give,” the TV personality stated, as it contains 100 of her “favorite recipes” alongside essays, stories, archival imagery and more. Launching on November 12, just in time for Thanksgiving, the book contains “the best turkey recipe ever” that makes the skin “so crunchy and golden.”

“It’s kind of a real celebration book,” Stewart said. “And I think you will love the recipes. They are fabulous.”

Still, Stewart’s gift recommendations don’t just come from her own brands or collaborations. She also shared a few additional and “very great” present ideas, telling Us that one “very nice small” gift she likes to give is a set of knives, like this one from Henckles.

She’s also hoping that gifting the Breville Coffee Maker — an appliance that she has labeled “the best” in its category — will prompt everyone to “get rid of those pods and make real coffee.”

“I think that would be sort of a very great present,” Stewart said. “It’s something I give for wedding presents now.”

Last but not least, Stewart recommended gifting the Vitamix 5200 Blender because it’s “the best machine to puree” all kinds of “soups and autumnal things.”

Ready to get a head start on shopping for the season? Keep scrolling to read more on Stewart’s top 5 gift picks for 2024. Now, you can feel safe knowing that the holiday present you bought was picked by the queen of recommendations herself!

Martha Stewart’s Top 5 Holiday Gift Recommendations for 2024

BIC EZ Reach Candle Lighters

Lighters are one of those things that you may not need every day but are extremely useful to have. Nothing is more annoying than those times when you’re in the mood to light a candle and the one lighter you have runs out of juice. That’s why it’s helpful to have extras on hand, and Martha’s aesthetically pleasing set of four lighters is the perfect pick. Not only will this small gift be much appreciated, but the prints and patterns will look fabulous wherever they’re sitting around the house.

Breville BES870XL Coffee Maker

The Breville BES870XL Coffee Maker is perfect for the person in your life who can’t go a day without their morning coffee. As the new owner of this impressive machine, they’ll undoubtedly be able to make coffee that would rival even the best of local coffee shops. The coffee maker comes with tons of settings to create the perfect cup, including a coffee bean grinder, a milk frother and an espresso maker.

Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender

The cook in your family will be thrilled to open the Vitamix 5200 blender this holiday season. It can blend, puree, chop, and grind various mixtures and can be used to make delicious recipies such as smoothies, soups, chopped veggies, frozen desserts and more.

Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen

As Stewart mentioned above, her new cookbook contains 100 of her favorite recipes from throughout the years. Out of the thousands of recipes she’s created, this dedicated curation of 100 must mean they’re quite special. On top of that, the beautifully bound cover also ensures it will be the perfect coffee table book.

Henckles Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Stewart called Henckles a “very good German brand” for knives and noted that a block would make a “very nice” gift. This 15-piece set of knives from the brand contains the best basic knives an amateur chef might need, such as serrated, chef, steak knives and more. They’re made with professional-grade sharpness and are meant to be incredibly durable and long-lasting.