If we were ever sad about the end of summer, Katie Holmes’s fall style choices have blasted those blues away. The Rare Objects actress has gotten Us excited about pulling out cozy knit cardigans, classic blue jeans and now . . . some cool-girl fall loafers!
The street style icon was recently spotted on the streets of New York in one of our new favorite celebrity fall outfits to date. She paired together some dark wash A.P.C jeans, with a bright olive green structured cardigan and matching trench coat from Aligne, her usual oversized tote and some heeled fall penny loafers. Now that Holmes has deemed the shoe style “in” for fall, we need to snag a pair for ourselves. Instead of opting for her $445 Yuni Buffa Fez Loafers, we’re saving our wallet some extra cash and getting this lookalike style on Amazon — now on sale for 30% off!
Get the Dream Pairs Slip On Platform Penny Loafers (Originally $43) on sale for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2024, but are subject to change.
There’s no need to bust your budget on designer loafers when you can get Holmes’s style for so much less with the Dream Pairs Slip On Platform Penny Loafers. They have the same laid-back-but-chic casual look, with a classic loafer design, chunky lug sole and leather outer. And aside from giving the fashion-forward aesthetics, they also make a great fall-to-winter shoe as well, with a slip-resistant outsole. They come in sizes 6 to 11 and in case you were looking for a different color, they come in cream, burgundy, brown and silver too.
Shoppers are clearly getting ready for autumn dressing seeing that over 100 pairs were bought just within the last month. It’s a number that we expect to grow in the coming months, along with its list of over 300 five-star ratings.
One of those reviewers who has “flat feet” and a job that “consists of a lot of standing,” said that these loafers are “very comfortable.”
“I needed a non-sneaker pair of shoes with some cushion and I didn’t have high expectations but these hit the jackpot,” they said.
Style these loafers the casual Holmes way, with jeans, a cardigan, a large coat and oversized bag for weekend festivities like brunch with friends. Or dress them up with a skirt, a sweater and some tights for a dinner date. They can also be dressed for work with some trousers, blazer and tote bag too.
Love Holmes’s style but need a different heel height? Or maybe you were looking for a different color? We got you! We rounded up a few of our other favorite loafer styles below so you can find the one you want!
