The slouchy boot is back and better than ever! The relaxed footwear look (it’s glam, but not too structured) just made a major comeback — take Meghan Markle’s Kurt Geiger pair, which set off an all-around frenzy. But, there was one scrunchy boot that set itself from the pack just in time for the KiraKira+ craze: Saint Laurent Slouchy Disco boots … and they’re worth $10,000. Luckily for Us, Sarah Jessica Parker has the more affordable solution! She wore a pair of light-catching slouchers on the Ellen Degeneres Show from her own collection — and while they’re heavy on style, they’re a lot lighter on the wallet!

In case you’ve missed all the hoopla around the Saint Lauren boots, they’re having a real moment. Kendall Jenner rocked the killer style with jeans and a loose sweater while taking in a basketball game courtside (she also wore them with relaxed jeans and an ultra-cropped, crop top). Nene Lekes has also Instagrammed herself rocking the glamorous shoes. Oh, and Cardi B, Rihanna and Celine Dion are also fans. Clearly, these boots were made for strutting … but dropping $10,000on one pair of shoes isn’t on everyone’s to-do list.

Enter SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker footwear. The namesake herself stepped out in her own design that make for a perfect dupe for the Saint Laurent pair — complete with sparkles. While they’re not yet available, they’ll hit the shelves in mid-May at Bloomingdales. And the price? $595, which isn’t anything to scoff out, but significantly less expensive than ten grand.

Looking for an even less expensive option? Garcelle Beauvais wore a slightly similar style from Steve Madden with a tuxedo jacket minidress to the 2017 AMAs that will only set you back $300!

