A splash with swimwear! Sports Illustrated held their annual fashion show on Saturday, July 10, and it’s safe to say that their catwalk at Miami swim week featured quite an inclusive crew.

With a mission to “redefine the culture conversation around beauty,” the brand had women of all shapes and sizes strut their stuff down the runway, marking what’s possibly their most inclusive event to date!

The fashion show celebrated “a diverse group of women who include professional athletes, entrepreneurs, models, mothers, rookies and swim search contestants,” the brand said via a press release.

Among those to walk down the runway was rookie Kathy Jacobs.

“This is what runway domination at 57 years old and 5’2” tall looks like on the surface,” she captioned her Sunday, July 11, Instagram post. “What you don’t see are the years of hundreds of rejections, discipline, heartbreak and balls to the wall perseverance behind what it took to be in this short video! Fake it till you make it. If you fall down get back up and try again!”

Jacobs wasn’t the only new face hit the runway. She was joined by Saje Nicole, who, according to her modeling profile wears a size 10-12.

The Turks and Caicos born beauty took to Instagram earlier in the week, to share her excitement about being a part of the Sports Illustrated family.

“Like if you want to see more curve and midsize models on the runway 😎🔥We’ve come a long way but still have more work to do. It’s not about singling out a few curve models that are killing it. In the words of @tyrabanks “Let’s lose count. ⌛️⏳⌛️❤️#letslosecount.”

Followers echoed her sentiment, taking the comments section by storm. “Yay for midsize representation !!!! ❤️❤️❤️🙌❤️❤️❤️,” one person wrote. Another added: “Yes! I would also love to see curvy and mature women of color represented too!❤️🖤🤎”

Others to walk the runway include personal chef Chelsea Heath, plus-size model Amanda Kay and model Natalie Gage.

Gage, for her part, took to Instagram to explain the appreciation she has for her body. “Regardless of what size I’ve been, I’ve always had a resounding love and respect for my body. Full acceptance of every inch of my body inside and out,” she wrote.

Sports Illustrated editor MJ Day was also grateful for the diverse group at the 2021 fashion show.

“So much love and appreciation for everyone who showed up last night to the @si_swimsuit runway show at @mondrianhotelsobe, the fans, the @si_swimsearch community who came from all over the country to cheer on their girls walking the show,” she wrote via Instagram.

Day continued: “Most of all thank you to all the @si_swimsearch and @si_swimsuit ladies who participated last night. I hope you know how much you mean to us and how much you mean to the rest of the world who sees part of themselves in you and your journeys.”