Stassi Schroeder Carries a $4,200 Clutch — Get the Look for $40

Stassi Schroeder at SiriusXM in Los Angeles, CA on January 24, 2024.
Stassi Schroeder at SiriusXM in Los Angeles, CA on January 24, 2024.Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder’s designer clutch has left Us green with envy.

The Vanderpump Rules star visited SiriusXM for a recording of Jeff Lewis Live in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 23. She wore a grey sweater and long grey coat combo with black pants and loafers, her hair floating over her shoulders in tousled waves.

In her hand, Schroeder carried the iconic Bottega Veneta pouch — a $4,200 bag (courtesy of her partnership with Vivrelle) in the Raintree dark green colorway. So gorgeous — but not so affordable. But what if you could get the look for under $50?

Get the Naariian Dumpling Bag, Large for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Amazon bag shares the cloud-like shape and woven design of its Bottega Veneta counterpart, but it cuts the price by 99%. It comes in a gorgeous shade of green (along with 14 other colors), and the large size will be perfect for your daily essentials (plus a few extra goodies).

This bag does come with both a skinny strap matching the color and PU leather of the bag, as well as a gold chain — but you can detach/tuck them away if you want to carry this purse as a clutch. We love the versatility!

NAARIIAN Women casual soft PU stripes woven bag | cloud dumpling Ruched clutch purses | chain shoulder evening handbag (Green L)
NAARIIAN

Naariian Dumpling Bag

$40
Love this style of bag but want a slightly different shade, size or design? You can check out other handbags we spotted on our search below!

Shop more similar green bags we love:

PS PETITE SIMONE Woven Tote Bag for Women Large Woven Purse Woven Leather Handbags Braided Purse Weave Purse Hazel
PS PETITE SIMONE

PS Petite Simone Woven Tote Bag

$59
Woven Dumpling Bag for Women Clutch Purses, Cloud Crossbody Handbag Soft Shoulder Bag
Gossky

Gossky Woven Dumpling Bag

$60
Women's Crossbody Bag Purse Soft Cloud Bag Fashion Dumpling One-shoulder Tote Bag Pleated Pouch Y2K Tote Bag (Green)
GESALOP

Gesalop Soft Cloud Bag

$27
Not your style? Explore more handbags and wallets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

