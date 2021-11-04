Keeping it fresh! Steve Harvey has become quite the fashion icon in recent months — and he has no intention of scaling down on his stylish suits, slim fit pants or designer duds.

During a Thursday, November 4, episode of his Facebook Watch series, the 64-year-old comedian made it clear that he only plans on stepping up his game with age.

“I’m not just gonna sit over here and just let old age come and take me away,” he said to group of fellow dapperly dressed men called The Silver Fox Squad. “Pick me up and just walk me holding my grave.”

Instead, the game show host vowed to keep a little pep in his step and a well-tailored wardrobe at the ready. “We’re not going to do this. I don’t want to walk old. I don’t want to look old. I don’t want to dress old.”

And if Harvey’s outfit in the clip is any indication, he seems to be keeping up with the trends just fine. For the interview, he rocked a pair black pants, loafers and a chic white blazer.

Fabulous fashion has become quite the norm for Harvey. In fact, he event went viral for his fabulous fashion choices in October during his Paris vacation with wife Marjorie.

Before setting off to the City of Love, the Family Feud host tapped stylist Elly Karamoh for a mini makeover. And after pulling coats, shoes, jackets and more from fashion houses like Bottega Veneta, Tom Ford and Fendi, the star was roaring and ready to go shake up the style space.

His ensembles, which ranged from Balmain trench coats to monochromatic suits, didn’t go unnoticed, as people wasted no time stirring up the social media space.

“My motto is to be fly ‘till I die,” Harvey told GQ in and interview later that month. And while he lets Karamoh really push the boundaries with his wardrobe, he draws the line when it comes to skinny jeans — they’re a hard no.

“I’m 64 and I got to be comfortable in it. I tell him all the time, ‘Skinny jeans are for skinny people.’ If I put on a pair of skinny jeans, I’m going to look like a waffle ice cream come because I don’t have that type of body,” he told the publication. “So I try to allow him to introduce me to the new fashions, but still realizing I have the body that I have.”