Always in style! Us Weekly has unparalleled access to the worlds of Hollywood and fashion, and now we’re bringing that insider eye view straight to you. Introducing Stylish By Us, a show dedicated to the best (and worst!) of the red carpet, road-testing the latest and greatest celeb-loved beauty products and treatments and, of course, a deep dive into… Who Wore it Best?!

Who Wore It Best: Celebrities Face off in the Same Outfits

Each week, Us Weekly’s executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg is joined by style guru Robert Verdi to break down celebrity looks of the week. Find out what worked — and what didn’t — and maybe get some inspiration for your next big night out! This week, we revisit the BAFTAs red carpet. Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravetz and Lily-Rose Depp are just a few of the looks discussed. But it’s not just about the dresses. Gwen’s favorite star of awards season has been none other than Mr. Brad Pitt. You’ll agree after seeing a retrospective of his recent golden boy looks!

Speaking of inspiration, Robert deconstructs the wildly expensive street style of the stars, and curates looks for less just for you. This week’s episode features a killer outfit that’s a knock off of a recent one worn by Katie Holmes, and you are going to want the quilted mini-handbag we found for just $27!

10 Chic Celebrity Fashion Looks for Less

It wouldn’t be a style show without highlighting the best in beauty! Gwen brings to life the makeup Salma Hayek wore to the 2020 Golden Globes, featuring Charlotte Tilbury’s new Pillow Talk lipstick (which just happens to be the best-selling lipstick in America, with one tube sold every two minutes!) Check out every product in the extended range, including a universally flattering eyeshadow palette, easy-to-apply blush and Charlotte’s own Collagen Lip Bath plumping gloss!

The Exact Makeup and Hair Products Celebs Wore on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

But that’s not all! Gwen and Robert try out a body treatment at Stretch*d, a unique bodywork studio frequented by Bethenny Frankel and Jenny Mollen. Trust Us, you are not going to want to miss this hilarious moment! Watch the video above, and stay-tuned for a new episode next week!