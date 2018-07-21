One piece wonder! The key to effortless, easy dressing lies in the versatility of a form-fitting bodysuit, and Hollywood’s street style stars are all sporting suits by the same designer. Flynn Skye has quickly become the go-to brand for the preferred staple of supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid as well as young actresses including Shay Mitchell. And it’s no wonder why: Not only are they sexy and comfortable, they also smooth the silhouette for a slimmer, more polished look overall.

Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have both expressed their love for the line and have been photographed in multiple styles and colors, posting many looks to their Instagram accounts. Flynn Skye’s various styles feature cut-outs, open-backs, short-sleeves and even high necklines. There’s a look for every occasion but, even better, regardless of the piece, a simple bodysuit can be styled in myriad ways.

Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City, layering her “Avery” bodysuit with a sheer cardigan and raw hem jeans for a night out.

Bella Hadid paired her “Marley” bodysuit with a recycled denim cut-off skirt plus flat boots for an edgy, yet feminine look.

Shay Mitchell strolled the streets of New York layering her “Dreya” bodysuit with a denim Levi’s jacket for a casual daytime ensemble.

Still unsure if the look is for you? Just follow this goofproof style tip: Wear a bodysuit with anything high-waisted (read: jeans, a pencil skirt, even shorts) to create a flattering hourglass silhouette literally in seconds.

Flynn Skye “Avery” bodysuit (below), $93, flynnskye.com

Flynn Skye “Marley” bodysuit (below), $98, flynnskye.com

