Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo is defending her controversial choice of wedding attire.

DeSorbo, 31, responded to commenter’s criticisms in a visit to the “LadyGang” podcast on Tuesday, July 23. The reality star caught flak after sharing photos from a friend’s wedding via Instagram on July 2. DeSorbo posed at the wedding venue in Saint-Tropez wearing a sheer floor length gown, alongside boyfriend Craig Conover.

“I was maybe one of 15 girls that was in sheer dresses,” she told the podcast hosts. “I sent it to all of my girlfriends who were also going to the wedding and we were sending all of our dresses in a group chat and not a single person batted an eye.”

The dress in question is an all-black Salih Balta gown with a black corset top and sheer skirt. The sleeves hang effortlessly off the shoulder of the bodice, which is wrapped in flowery lace and complete by a high slit coming almost to the hips. She kept the rest of the look simple, with black heels, a clutch, minimal jewelry, and loose wavy curls.

“The most beautiful wedding I’ve ever been to,” DeSorbo captioned her pics at the time.

Some of her followers seemed to disagree, however, calling the dress “inappropriate” for the occasion and an “epic fail.” DeSorbo said she “could defend [the outfit] all day long.”

DeSorbo explained that bride and groom are “one of the most stylish couples [she has] ever been around,” adding that the bride “loved” the look.

“I loved that dress. I stick by it and again it just proved to me that not a lot of people have been to a wedding in the South of France,” she said. “And for that I apologize to them.”

DeSorbo is no stranger to sheer looks. She attended the Summer House season 8 reunion in a white David Koma dress with a sheer midsection. She completed the sleek ensemble with Versace heels, Stephanie Gotlieb jewelry for a Zendaya-inspired look.