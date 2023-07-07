Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sydney Sweeney knows how to shine, and the actress proved it at Paris Fashion Week.

The Euphoria star attended the Giorgio Armani Privé fall 2023 haute couture show on Tuesday, July 4, as well as the subsequent afterparty. She wore a long-sleeve beaded black dress by the designer, accenting her look with white gold Anita Ko jewelry, all sparkling with diamonds.

We fell hard for her 18K Sophia earrings, featuring diamond-lined huggie hoops with dual-length dangling chains glimmering beneath. The only problem? These earrings are nearly $7,500. But it’s simply not too big of a problem when you can get an extremely similar pair on Amazon for under $15!

Get the NewZenro CZ Chain Dangle Hoop Earrings for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

While we hoped for a look-alike of Sweeney’s earrings, we never could have expected just how close we would get with this NewZenro pair. The look, the price, the Prime eligibility — we’re in shopping heaven right now!

These sterling silver earrings come in the perfect color for channeling the White Lotus star, but if you’re more of a yellow gold lover, there’s an option for you too. You could even grab both to go with different outfits, makeup palettes or hair colors. These earrings will be gorgeous for dressing up for weddings and date nights, but you could totally wear them with sun dresses and flowy jumpsuits too!

