Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Slay of the Day

Sydney Sweeney Sparkles in $7,475 Earrings — But These Lookalikes Are Just $14

By
sydney-sweeney-earrings
Sydney Sweeney at the Giorgio Armani Prive show in Paris, France on July 4, 2023.Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sydney Sweeney knows how to shine, and the actress proved it at Paris Fashion Week.

The Euphoria star attended the Giorgio Armani Privé fall 2023 haute couture show on Tuesday, July 4, as well as the subsequent afterparty. She wore a long-sleeve beaded black dress by the designer, accenting her look with white gold Anita Ko jewelry, all sparkling with diamonds.

We fell hard for her 18K Sophia earrings, featuring diamond-lined huggie hoops with dual-length dangling chains glimmering beneath. The only problem? These earrings are nearly $7,500. But it’s simply not too big of a problem when you can get an extremely similar pair on Amazon for under $15!

sydney-sweeney-earrings-3
Sydney Sweeney at the Giorgio Armani Prive show in Paris, France on July 4, 2023. Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock
See it!

Get the NewZenro CZ Chain Dangle Hoop Earrings for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

While we hoped for a look-alike of Sweeney’s earrings, we never could have expected just how close we would get with this NewZenro pair. The look, the price, the Prime eligibility — we’re in shopping heaven right now!

These sterling silver earrings come in the perfect color for channeling the White Lotus star, but if you’re more of a yellow gold lover, there’s an option for you too. You could even grab both to go with different outfits, makeup palettes or hair colors. These earrings will be gorgeous for dressing up for weddings and date nights, but you could totally wear them with sun dresses and flowy jumpsuits too!

sydney-sweeney-earrings-2
Sydney Sweeney at the Giorgio Armani Prive show in Paris, France on July 4, 2023. David Fisher/Shutterstock
See it!

Get the NewZenro CZ Chain Dangle Hoop Earrings for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more huggie dangler earrings we love:

Looking for something else? Explore more earrings here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

emily-ratajkowski-high-low-black-dress

Emily Ratajkowski Goes High-Low in a Black Dress for Paris Fashion Week

Read article
olivia-wilde-lightweight-quilted-jacket

Olivia Wilde Is Cozy-Cute in a $198 Quilted Jacket — Get the Look for Less

Read article
amazon-early-prime-deals-under-20

15 of the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $20

Read article

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories