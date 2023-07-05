Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Another workout, another cute outfit! Every week, we can count on Olivia Wilde to hit the gym — and make an impact on our own personal wardrobe in the process. The Don’t Worry Darling director caught our attention once again on Monday, July 3, as she was photographed leaving a workout in Los Angeles.

Wilde wore Alo activewear (per usual!) and pink Adidas sneakers for her gym sesh, layering up with a lightweight quilted jacket in a creamy khaki hue. Want her exact outerwear? You can buy the Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket here. If the nearly-$200 price point is holding you back, however, we have another option you’re going to want to check out!

Get the Veatzaer Drop Shoulder Quilted Jacket for just $63 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Veatzaer jacket could be Wilde’s outerwear’s long-lost fraternal twin. It has the slouchy, cozy-cute vibe, the stand collar, the side pockets and the right color. It’s quilted too, of course! The material is wonderfully soft, and it’s nice and lightweight for warmer weather months. Oh, and it’s $135 less than the Free People jacket!

While this jacket is a perfect layer to toss on over a sports bra after a workout, don’t save it solely for gym days. Wear it with jeans and a tank when the sun starts to set, or bring it to the breezy beach to wear over your maxi dress. The design and the neutral shade make this pick extremely versatile, so you’ll likely find yourself reaching for it every day!

Get the Veatzaer Drop Shoulder Quilted Jacket for just $63 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more lightweight quilted jackets we love:

Not your style? Explore more casual jackets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still shopping? See more of our favorite products below: