Maroon magic! Nicole Richie made waves on Monday, June 26 as she had her own personal Baywatch moment at a beach in Miami. She wore her hair slicked back with ocean water, aviator sunglasses shielding her eyes and a maroon string bikini that looked like it was made for her!

The mom of two and fashion designer was serving pure beach babe beauty with her look, and fans were naturally inspired to switch up their own swimwear collections. String bikinis have made a big comeback for summer 2023, and thanks to Richie, maroon is now among the most-wanted hues. Want to rock the style for yourself?

Get the American Trends Two-Piece Triangle String Bikini Set for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Unlike most bikini sets, your purchase of this American Trends two-piece includes both the top and the bottoms. What a deal, right? It comes in an excellent shade for recreating Richie’s swimwear look too — though it’s also available in lots of other colors and patterns as well!

This bikini set has a triangle string top and low-rise bottoms with ties at the sides, allowing you to adjust your fit throughout. The top also has light padding for shaping and coverage! It’s no wonder this swim set is such a hit with Amazon shoppers. Want to see other options before you place your order? We’ve got you!

