Emily Ratajkowski made her mark on of Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris when she attended the Viktor & Rolf show on Wednesday, July 5. She wore the Summer Fur Eleganza dress from the designer (which is currently sold out), adding on stiletto sandals and sunglasses to perfect her all-black ensemble.

Ratajkowski’s dress was gorgeous for a fancy summer event. It featured a V-neckline, skinny straps and a mullet (a.k.a. high-low hem). Fitting for the “High Low With Emrata” podcast host! We would love the same type of piece for a summer wedding, date night or vacation dinner. That’s why we found this similar frock on Amazon!

Get the Hibshaby V-Neck Dress for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

This high-low, spaghetti-strap dress from Amazon looks similar to Emrata’s designer dress in so many ways, but the best part is that it’s in stock, on Prime and under $35. Seriously! It’s rare to find a dress this nice for such a low price, especially when it’s giving celebrity style!

A simple pair of heeled sandals will be key for channeling the Gone Girl actress, but any pair of pumps will do. Flats or wedges will be great as well! Wear your hair down like Ratajkowski or go for an up-do for a nighttime event. Emily in Paris, for the win! Want to see other similar options, perhaps with different necklines or strap styles? Keep scrolling to see our other favorite picks!

