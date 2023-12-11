Sydney Sweeney is proving that monochromatic outfits are far from boring.

The 26-year-old actress stepped out in New York City on Monday, December 11, wearing two very different back-to-back all-white looks.

Early in the day, Sweeney was photographed on her way to appear on the Today show with co-star Glen Powell to promote their new movie, Anyone but You. She looked elegant and sophisticated in a white two-piece sweater and skirt set. The sweater was cropped and featured a mock turtleneck and long puffy sleeves. The skirt was floor-length and cinched in at the waist before flowing out dramatically at the bottom.

Sweeney accessorized the ladylike outfit with pointed white leather boots, chunky gold bangles, and oversized gold earrings. She wore her hair up in a neat bun and left two face-framing pieces in the front. She looked camera ready with dewy pink blush, light pink lip gloss and winged black eyeliner.

Powell, 35, joined her on the Today show in a light brown suede jacket, white shirt and dark brown trousers.

Later on Monday, Sweeney was spotted again, again wearing an all-white outfit, but this time in a sleek pantsuit. The suit featured a cropped white blazer and matching white wide-leg trousers. A white mesh see-through corset top could be seen poking out from underneath her blazer. Sweeney kept her glam simple and sported the same hair and makeup that she had on earlier in the day.

For her second appearance of the day, Sweeney was joined by Powell, and Drew Barrymore. The three were all smiles as they hugged and chatted before going inside to tape an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Barrymore, 48, also opted for a pantsuit. Hers was a dark oatmeal color, which she layered over a white button down shirt. The TV show host wore her long hair down in loose waves and parted in the middle and sported similar black eyeliner, pink blush and glossy lips.

Powell looked equally stylish in a blue jacket, which he layered over a cream sweater, dark blue trousers and black chelsea boots.

During Sweeney and Powell’s appearance on the Today show, the pair recounted a frightening and equally hilarious moment that occurred on the set of Anyone but You. While filming a scene in which a giant spider crawls on Sweeney’s arm, an alarming accident occurred.

“The spider actually bit me in the middle of the scene but nobody called ‘cut’ because they thought I was just making a very dramatic, interesting choice in the scene, and Glen was the only one who finally caught on,” Sweeney recalls.

“There’s a different tone to her voice when somebody’s actually being bitten by a spider,” Powell added, laughing.

Anyone but You is a rom-com that follows Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) as they fall in love during a destination wedding in Australia. It is set to be released on Friday, December 22.