SZA Proudly Catches a Pink Bra on Stage During Her ‘SOS Tour’

By
SZA Catches a Bra on Stage
SZA Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It’s a good day for SZA when she catches a bra on stage.

SZA, 34, gushed over a fan throwing their lingerie to her during her Monday, April 15, concert — as part of her SOS Tour — in Auckland, New Zealand. SZA caught the pink bra and held it up to the crowd as everyone cheered her on. She then swung it over her shoulder and danced around the stage with it.

After the show ended, the singer reposted a fan’s picture of the moment via her Instagram story. “I got a bra toniiiighttt 😍,” she captioned the post.

SZA recently took her SOS Tour international in March after stops in the states. She has upcoming shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Paris, London, Dublin, Chicago and more. SZA is also expected to headline at the Governors Ball in Queens, New York in June.

SZA is not the only singer who has had bras tossed at her on stage. During Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour, which concluded earlier this month, fans were going viral for throwing their underwear on stage.

In July 2023, a fan hurled her black 46G bra on stage. “Good God,” Drake said while examining the lingerie. He then looked to the crowd and searched for the suspect. “I can see them too. I know [they’re] real, he quipped.

The following month, Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, pranked his son by throwing a 4-foot-long bra on stage during his Los Angeles show. “If these were real, I don’t even know if I’d want to see them because then I’d believe that aliens exist,” Drake told the crowd in disbelief of the bra’s size.

The rapper later showed off the collection of bras he’s received from fans via Instagram in September 2023. He smiled for the camera while posing in front of at least 100 garments.

SZA

