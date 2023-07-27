Women can’t stop throwing their bras at Drake.

During his Wednesday, July 26, show at Madison Square Garden in New York City — as part of his It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage — the rapper, 36, couldn’t believe his eyes when a fan hurled her 46G bra on stage.

“Good God,” Drake said while examining the black garment. He then looked at the audience and located the culprit. “I can see them too. I know [they’re] real.”

Moments later, Drake admitted that he was still processing the moment, telling the crowd, “The 46G has me f–ked up tonight.” (Watch the video above to see the moment for yourself.)

This wouldn’t be the first time during his tour that Drake stopped the show to gush over a bra.

At his Friday, July 21, concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, a woman named Veronica Correia tossed her 36G bra at Drake. “Locate this woman immediately,” Drake said on stage Friday while holding Correia’s bra. After several women came forward claiming to be Drake’s “bra-derella,” Correia put speculation to rest in a video shared via TikTok on Sunday, July 23.

“A lot of girls posting it’s them, but this is not to get confused, it’s me,” Correia captioned the clip, which showed her tossing the garment.

Correia opened up about the moment to TMZ, telling the outlet that she initially didn’t want to throw her undergarment. “I had mentioned it, but I was like, ‘You know what, no. This is the bra I’m going to wear for the night. I’m going to keep it on,” Correia told the outlet.

However, she quickly had a change of heart when Drake began serenading the crowd right in front of her. “I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I’m going to do it.’ I just knew he was going to pick it up if I threw it right at his feet,” she explained.

She continued, “I lost my mind when he actually picked it up and reacted the way he did.”

Since then, Correia has landed a gig with Playboy. “Playboy reached out to me,” Correia told TMZ. “They said, ‘If you want to apply, we’ll accept you right away.’ I applied, and they did accept me, and they want to speak with me very soon.”

Drake and 21 kicked off the string of shows in support of their joint album, Her Loss, on July 5 in Chicago. The tour will conclude in Ohio on October 9.