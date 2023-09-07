Drake owns a lot of bras — thanks to his loyal fans, who don’t seem to care about keeping their undergarments.

The 36-year-old rapper showed off his collection, which could be mistaken for a Victoria’s Secret store, via Instagram on Tuesday, September 5. In the snap, Drake could be seen smiling widely in front of rows of bras, which appeared to be organized by size, style, design and color. The pieces are versatile, with some featuring lace and feathers and others offering functionality with push-up constructions and seamless designs.

Drake’s followers were quick to react to his prized possessions in the comments section. “Bruh got a library full of bras,” one fan joked as a second social media user called the Grammy winner “Titty boy.”

The “Rich Flex” artist began amassing bras at the start of his It’s All a Blur Tour, which kicked off earlier this summer, after concertgoers hurled their personal belongings on stage. The women have since been dubbed “bra-derellas.”

In July, one dedicated fan tossed her 46G bra from the crowd at his Madison Square Garden show, which sent Drake into a frenzy. “Good God,” Drake said while examining the black garment. He then looked at the audience and located the culprit. “I can see them too. I know [they’re] real.”

Moments later, Drake admitted that he was still processing what went down, telling the crowd, “The 46G has me f–ked up tonight.” (Watch the video above to see the moment for yourself.)

That same month, a woman named Veronica Correia threw her 36G bra during Drake’s Barclays Center performance. “Locate this woman immediately,” Drake said on stage while holding Correia’s bra.

Several women came forward claiming to be the woman in question, but Correia put speculation to rest in a video shared via TikTok on July 23.“A lot of girls posting it’s them, but this is not to get confused, it’s me,” Correia captioned the clip, which showed her tossing the garment. (Correia’s big reveal has since landed her a gig with Playboy.)

Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, later joined in on the fun, trolling his son with a 4-foot-long bra at his Los Angeles stop on August 16. Drake admitted to being taken aback by the bra’s size, telling concertgoers, “If these were real, I don’t even know if I’d want to see them because then I’d believe that aliens exist.”

An audience member then told Drake that the piece was actually from his dad, which caused the performer to burst into laughter.

“Oh, this is from my dad?” he said. “Ohhhh … That’s why the card says this. My father made me this.” Drake read the card aloud, saying, “Dad’s wishing big things for you. I love you … and I’m making sure you’re breastfed forever.”

Dennis, 68, tapped fashion designer Zoba Martin to bring his present to life. “The most gigantic bra gifted to @champagnepapi by his dad, @therealdennisg, I couldn’t keep a straight face while making this,” Martin wrote via Instagram on August 17 alongside a video of her design process.