Drake’s bra chronicles continue — this time via gift from his dad, Dennis Graham.

After several fans started a trend of throwing their undergarments onstage throughout Drake’s It’s All a Blur tour, the 36-year-old rapper was surprised with — what appeared to be — a 4-foot-long bra during his show in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 16.

“This might be the end of a saga right here,” Drake said onstage, holding up the massive pink garment. “This might be the end of the road.”

Drake admitted to being taken aback by the bra’s size, telling concert goers, “If these were real, I don’t even know if I’d want to see them because then I’d believe that aliens exist.” An audience member then told Drake that the piece was actually from his dad.

“Oh, this is from my dad?” Drake said before bursting into laughter. “Ohhhh … That’s why the card says this. My father made me this,” Drake continued before reading the card out loud. “Dad’s wishing big things for you. I love you … and I’m making sure you’re breastfed forever,” read the hilarious memo.

Dennis, 68, tapped fashion designer Zoba Martin to bring his present to life. “The most gigantic bra gifted to @champagnepapi by his dad, @therealdennisg, I couldn’t keep a straight face while making this,” Martin wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 17, alongside a video of her design process.

She shared that she created the bra, which featured shiny pink fabric, floral embellishments, lace, beading and even life-like supportive padding, in her hotel room with a “take out bag for the patterns and a Juki domestic sewing machine.”

Drake previously made headlines in July when a “bra-derella” hurled her 46G bandeau at the hip-hop star during his Madison Square Garden concert in New York City.

“Good God,” Drake said while examining the black garment. He then looked at the audience and located the culprit. “I can see them too. I know [they’re] real.” Moments later, Drake admitted that he was still processing the moment, telling the crowd, “The 46G has me f–ked up tonight.”

A few days prior, Drake stopped his performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn when a woman — now known as Veronica Correia — tossed her 36G bra at him.

“Locate this woman immediately,” Drake said on stage Friday while holding Correia’s bra. After several women came forward claiming to be Drake’s “bra-derella,” Correia put speculation to rest in a video shared via TikTok on Sunday, July 23.

“A lot of girls posting it’s them, but this is not to get confused, it’s me,” Correia captioned the clip, which showed her throwing the garment.

Since then, Correia has landed a gig with Playboy. “Playboy reached out to me,” Correia told TMZ. “They said, ‘If you want to apply, we’ll accept you right away.’ I applied, and they did accept me, and they want to speak with me very soon.”