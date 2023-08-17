Drake left Us speechless after giving a lucky fan a pink Hermès Birkin bag during a concert in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old rapper surprised the front-row audience member with the pricey gift at his Wednesday, August 16, It’s All a Blur tour stop at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

“Give that girl a nice little Birkin bag,” Drake said to the crowd while handing over the purse. “Make sure she has security on the way out too, so nobody robs her,” he added, per viral videos on TikTok. “Drake ain’t cheap,” he joked into the microphone.

The vibrant accessory seems to be the Birkin 30 — which retails for over $30,000 — and features small handles and gold embellishments.

Fans shared their excitement — and shock — in the comment section of the TikTok. “Omg can u imagine not only getting a free Birkin, but getting a free Birkin from Drake,” one wrote. A second praised Drake for being so mindful of the fan’s safety and added, “can we talk about how he made sure the girl got security out the show to her car!?! the consideration this man has!!”

This isn’t the first time Drake has been associated with the highly coveted accessory. In 2017, he revealed he has been collecting Birkin bags through the years, “for the woman I end up with,” per Hollywood Reporter.

Three years later, he shared his lavish collection with Architectural Digest. In the cover story, fans caught a glimpse inside his two-story closet, which featured amethyst hardware and crystal details. On display were three Hermès bags, one of which looked like a Himalayan Crocodile Birkin — which is an extremely rare item because only a few are manufactured each year. In order to purchase the bag, a customer must have an extensive history with Hermès. In 2016, a similar looking purse sold at auction for $300,168.

His other Birkins on display included a yellow crocodile bag and a large black and white design. In the background of the photo, more handbags could be seen on shelves.

At the time, Drake described his closet as “overwhelming high luxury.” He continued, “That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.”

Aside from his purse collection, Drake also had an array of sneakers on display.