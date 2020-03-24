Go Inside Drake's Insanely Good Shoe Closet

Shoe closet #goals! On Monday, March 23, Drake gave his 64.3 million Instagram followers a look inside of his impressively organized sneaker collection, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Unsurprisingly, the sneaker collection is next-level and reminiscent of a high-end shoe store. The colorful lineup of rare kicks includes everything from the not-yet-released $2,000 Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneaks to the Jordan 5 Retro Tokyo T23 kicks. The bright yellow shoes were originally released in 2011 and today sell for around $5,000.

Drake’s shelf full of kicks features several of the late Kobe Bryant’s signature sneakers, including Nike Undefeated x Kobe 4 Protro Court sneaks (released in 2019) and the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Grinch, released in 2010.

The Toronto native is undeniably a shoe expert at this point, having collaborated on co-branded projects with Jordan Brand alongside the rapper’s own fashion label, OVO.

In addition to showing off his collection of kicks, the “God’s Plan” singer teased fans with more cool items from his wardrobe, including a gold Patek Philippe Nautilus watch encrusted with diamonds, a blue crocodile-patterned Nike phone case, a Birkin bag and Chrome Hearts handbag. Casual!

Now it’s not insanely surprising that the 33-year-old rapper decided to give fans a closet tour this week, considering everyone from celebs to normal people alike are ditching the crowds to self-isolate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hitmaker was exposed to the respiratory illness after spending time with Kevin Durant, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month. But in an Instagram Live on Friday, March 20, Drake revealed that he tested negative.

So for the foreseeable future, it looks like Drake’s self-quarantining in his Toronto mansion. Thankfully, he has a customized basketball court proving that it’s a half-decent decent spot to be stuck for a while.

In the rare case that you haven’t ditched us to check out what Drake’s closet looks like, keep scrolling for an in-depth look at the star’s wardrobe!