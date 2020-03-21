A bill of good health. Drake announced that he tested negative for coronavirus after being exposed to the respiratory disease while hanging out with Kevin Durant, who tested positive earlier this month.

The “God’s Plan” rapper, 33, shared the update while having an Instagram Live conversation with his father, Dennis Graham, on Friday, March 20.

“You know I had to do a test the other day,” Drake told his dad, to which Graham responded, “Corona?”

“Yeah, I had to get tested, but it came back negative though,” the Degrassi alum shared in the video that was later posted by a fan on Twitter.

“That test was uncomfortable though,” the “In My Feelings” rapper continued. “They put that Q-tip all the way inside your thoughts and s–t.”

Graham then shared that he was feeling “OK.”

According to reports, Drake chose to self-quarantine at his home in Toronto following Durant’s positive diagnosis on Tuesday, March 17. The two-time NBA All-Star Game MVP is one of four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for COVID-19.

“Everyone be careful. Take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant, 31, told The Athletic after confirming his diagnosis. “We’re going to get through this.”

The “Nice For What” rapper was one of several people to spend time with Durant while the Nets were in Los Angeles for away games against the Lakers on March 10. He was seen with the NBA small forward at Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood following the Lakers game and later shared a photo with Durant on March 11 via Instagram.

“Life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up,” Drake captioned the image.

The Nets released a statement via Twitter on Tuesday following the news that multiple players were diagnosed with the disease.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff,” the statement read. “The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

