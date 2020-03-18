Proactive precautions. Drake has chosen to self-quarantine after spending time with Kevin Durant a few days before the NBA star tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.

The Canadian singer, 33, is staying at his home in Toronto following his encounter with the Brooklyn Nets player, Page Six reported on Wednesday, March 18.

On Tuesday, March 17, four athletes from the Nets tested positive for coronavirus, one of which was Durant, 31.

“Everyone be careful. Take care of yourself and quarantine,” the two-time NBA All-Star Game MVP told The Athletic after confirming his diagnosis. “We’re going to get through this.”

The team did not release the names of the other three infected players, but did release a statement via Twitter about next steps.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff,” the statement read. “The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

The Degrassi alum was one of many people to come in contact with Durant and his fellow teammates while the team was in Los Angeles to play against the Lakers and the Clippers last week.

Following the game, Drake was seen at Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood with Durant and later shared a photo with the Maryland native on March 11 via Instagram.

“Life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up,” he wrote alongside the image and a series of other photos.

The “God’s Plan” singer has not spoken publicly about his self-isolation or revealed whether or not he has been tested for the virus.

Drake is, however, one of many stars who have opted to stay in and heed the CDC’s warnings of staying away from crowds in order to try and slow the spread of the worldwide disease.

Ellen DeGeneres attempted to complete a 4000 piece-puzzle during her at-home stay, while Lea Michele revealed that she has quickly “turned into” her mother, Edith Sarfati, while quarantining in New York.

Durant, for his part, is the latest public figure to open up about his positive diagnosis. Idris Elba, Frozen 2’s Rachel Matthews and Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju are among the stars who have tested positive following Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s March 11 diagnosis.

