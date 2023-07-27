Of course, Kim Kardashian has one of the most rare Birkin bags to ever exist.

The 42-year-old reality star was spotted carrying the Himalayan Birkin bag — which featured smooth crocodile skin, a white pattern with chic brown lining, small handles and silver embellishments — at an Al-Nassr vs. Paris Saint-Germain game in Osaka, Japan on Tuesday, July 25. She attended the game with son Saint West — who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Depending on the condition of the crocodile skin, Kardashian’s bag is estimated to cost between $200,000-$600,000, however a similar looking bag sold at auction in 2016 for a whopping $300,168. Himalayan Birkin bags are so hard to come by because only a few are produced each year, and a customer must have a history with the fashion house before being able to purchase one.

Kardashian paired the highly-coveted accessory with a cream-colored bodysuit, matching motocross pants and royal blue heels. For glam, she rocked a slicked back high ponytail, winged eyeliner, glossy lips and long lashes. She let the bag steal the show and opted for no jewelry.

This isn’t the first Birkin bag Kardashian has flaunted. In 2014, she was spotted out and about with a Hermès purse that was painted by daughter North West. At the time, she told Us Weekly that Kanye, 46, surprised her with the bag. “Kanye had a box [with an Hermes purse in it], ​ and I opened it up and it was all painted really cool,” she said. “On my computer was this message that said ‘Play,’ and it was a video of my daughter sitting outside painting the purse.” (In addition to Saint, 7, and North, 10, Kardashian and West — who split in 2021 — share daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4.)

Her sisters also have quite the collection of the luxurious bags. In 2018, Kylie Jenner took to YouTube to share a tour of her purse closet. “My favorite row would definitely have to be the Hermès row. I have been collecting these bags for a minute … If my house was on fire, I would take this one,” she said while showing the camera a white and gray crocodile skin Birkin bag.

More recently, mom Kris Jenner gifted Kylie, 25, a special $100k Birkin bag for her 25th birthday in August 2022. Kylie opened her gifts on a yacht and exclaimed, “Gorgeous! I’ve never seen anything like this.” The mini-bag — which retails for $100,000 — featured an orange body with white and tan details and gold hardware. “They’ve [only] made three of these,” Kylie gushed while checking out the purse.

In June, Jane Birkin, the actress who inspired the Birkin bag, passed away at age 76. Birkin became Hermès’ inspiration in 1991 after late chairman Jean-Louis Dumas sat beside her on a flight from Paris to London. He noticed she was complaining about items falling out of her purse due to the bag’s poor structure and designed the now iconic accessory in her name.

Three years later, the French fashion house designed a custom handbag for Birkin, which she showed off for years, until asking the luxury brand to remove her name from the design in July 2015 because of the “cruel practices reserved for crocodiles during their slaughter to make Hermès handbags.”

“I have asked Hermès to debaptize the Birkin Croco until better practices in line with international norms can be put in place,” she said in a statement at the time.