Chanel! Hermès! Fendi — oh my! Kylie Jenner’s handbag closet (er, room) is a fashion lover’s dream-come-true.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 16 to show her 162 million followers her bag collection that’s easily worth well into the six figures, if not seven.

The 22-year-old mom of one shared five photos featuring her color-coordinated handbag heaven, including everything from timeless pieces like quilted Chanel bags to trendy picks like a pink see-through mesh Louis Vuitton duffle.

A few other standouts are the reality star’s Judith Leiber Stack of Cash Rich clutch, a red vintage heart-shaped bag from Chanel and so, so many Hermès Birkins.

It appears like Jenner’s already started sharing her closet with her two-year-old daughter. “Look at what Khloé got Stormi for her birthday,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashian said, while holding a customized Louis Vuitton bag featuring the 2-year-old’s name, heart shapes and troll designs. “Honestly cannot wait for our next vacation.”

The last time Jenner showed off her handbag closet was in March 2018, after it was redone by celebrity interior designer Marytn Lawrence Bullard. Shared a selfie in the mirror-walled room after the redesign, revealing shelves upon shelves of pricey purses. She captioned the pic, “options.”

Bullard also shared a photo of the newly designed purse closet that same month. He captioned the Pinterest-worthy photo, “Every girls dream and a few boys too! A corner of @kyliejenner ‘s purse closet I designed for her, lacquer floating shelves over mirrored walls, rock crystal chandelier and my own silver mica ceiling paper.”

Keep scrolling for a look at some of the drool-worthy bags housed inside of Jenner’s handbag paradise — and her fabulous Chanel-themed acrylics to match.