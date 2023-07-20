Tallulah Willis is feeling proud in a bikini after previously opening up about her struggles with anorexia nervosa.

Willis, 29 — who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis — shared a snap of herself in a patterned two-piece via Instagram on Wednesday, July 19. In the photo, she posed with her arms in the air, showing off the sexy set. “Posting on main bc I’m hot,” she captioned the social media post. ​

Friends, family and fans gushed over the actress’ post in her comments section. Sister, Scout LaRue Willis, showed her support by commenting, “Yessssssssssssss.” Actress Liv Tyler added a heart emoji. Director Zoey Grossman wrote, “Indeed you are,” alongside heart and fire emojis. More fans commented on how “healthy and beautiful” Willis looks.

Tallulah has been candid about battling body dysmorphia. When she was 15 years old, she was diagnosed with ADHD. “I started on stimulant medication, which was transformative. I felt smart for the first time, but I also started to enjoy the appetite-​suppressant side effect of the meds,” she wrote in a May Vogue article.

She continued: “My friends and family were terrified, and I dismissed it … By the spring of 2022, I weighed about 84 pounds.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Tallulah explained that after she and her fiancé called it quits in June 2022, her family sent her to a recovery center in Texas. “I was given a new diagnosis: borderline personality disorder, an illness that impairs the ability to regulate emotions and find stability in relationships. By the time I left Texas, in October, I felt a lot better.”

Tallulah has continued to share her healing journey via social media. In December 2022, she shared a video of herself dancing around a pool in a hot pink bikini. “I was really big sad, for a very long while,” Tallulah captioned the reel. “But I’m remembering who I am … I’m glad I finally got to the party.”

Being so open about her struggles hasn’t been easy, however. In May, Tallulah told her fans she had been receiving hate messages after revealing her condition. “I think it’s important to share this, that this happens, that this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin,” she captioned the post. “I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t become dismantled by strangers words (for the most part 🙃).”