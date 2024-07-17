Tallulah Willis still reminisces on her shaved head.

Tallulah, 30, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, to share a throwback video of her dad, Bruce Willis, shaving her head in April 2020. In the clip, Bruce, 69, took a razor to Tallulah’s head and clipped off her brunette hair.

“God, you look gorgeous!” a voice off camera said, as another gushed that Tallulah resembled the saint Joan of Arc.

Tallulah brushed chunks of hair off her shoulders as Bruce, whose dementia diagnosis was announced in March 2022, continued to shave her head. “It’s so soft,” she said while combing her fingers through the top of her head. (Bruce shares Tallulah with ex-wife Demi Moore. The duo are also the parents of daughters Rumer, 35, and Scout, 32.)

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

“A core memory for me,” Tallulah captioned the post. “I love my BW.”

Since growing her hair back, Tallulah has experimented with a number of hairstyles. She previously sported a brunette pixie cut before bleaching her strands blonde in September 2020. She also sported blue strands, copper tresses and more while letting her hair grow.

Currently, Tallulah is slaying a strawberry blonde pixie cut. On Tuesday, she showed off her mane via social media.

Tallulah pulled her strands back into a short ponytail as her micro bangs fell over her forehead. She went makeup-free in the snap and gave the camera a soft smile while resting her head in her hand. Tallulah completed her look with a red sweater and a white undershirt.

Related: Bruce Willis Through the Years: Career Highlights, Aphasia Battle and More On and off screen, Bruce Willis has a lengthy list of accomplishments to be proud of. The actor rose to fame as David Addison Jr. on Moonlighting, which aired for five seasons from 1985 to 1989. During the show’s successful run, Willis married Demi Moore and welcomed three daughters — Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and […]

“I’m rewatching one tree hill, who else has no eyebrows?” she captioned this post, poking fun at her blonde brows.

Fans were to praise Tallulah’s glow in the comments section. “You’re beautiful ❤️,” follower wrote, as another gushed, “Cute bangs!” A third social media user added, “I love this color of hair.”