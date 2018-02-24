Tara Lipinski: What’s in My Bag?

Mom’s notes earn high praise from Tara Lipinski. The Olympic figure skater-NBC commentator “always” has a missive from her “best friend” tucked in her quilted Chanel hobo. “I’ll keep the most recent until I get the next,” the 35-year-old, wed to TV producer Todd Kapostasy, explains.

She spells out the rest for Us Weekly.

Pony Tales

“Whenever I reach in my bag for anything, the first thing I feel is a hair tie. I have never-ending hair ties. I always match the colors seasonally.”

All the Marbles

“I like the marble look. My phone case is iDeal of Sweden white marble with gold — so pretty. And I have a marbled PopSocket and Arctica and S’well water bottles.”

Sole Mates

“You won’t catch me without heels. So, when I walk out of a meeting I’ll slip off my shoes and throw on black Havaianas. I have a first aid kit because I always get blisters from being in heels, so that is needed.”

Major Key

“I’m sort of superstitious. I keep good luck charms on my keys. One says TT in metal letters. On tour, everyone called me TT. It was cute, so I kept the nickname.”

Sweet Talk

“I always have ­peanut butter M&Ms. They’re my go-to. Or the dark chocolate Hershey’s Kisses.”

What else is inside Lipinski’s bag? A Valentino Rockstud Zip-Around Wallet in red; an iPhone X; a phone charger; a Louis Vuitton Cosmetic Pouch in coquelicot; JBL Free earphones; two NARS Radiant Creamy Concealers; a NARS Mini Blush & Bronzer Duo; two Tom Ford Ultra Shine Lip Glosses in Sugar Pink; a mini Sephora makeup brush; IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores; a C.O. Bigelow Rosebud Salve; a Burts Bees lip balm; Carmex; Aquaphor; a Bath & Body Works Qarm Vanilla Sugar PocketBac Sanitizer; Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly; a 20 dollar bill; a Soho House card; a Delta Diamond Medallion card; three Bloomingdale’s gift cards; a little Olympic Association charm; Zicam; a travel-sized tube of Advil; Secret deodorant in Powder Fresh; a travel-size bottle of Scope; a Colgate toothbrush; a travel-size Colgate toothpaste; Listerine strips; Cinnamon Altoids; fashion strips; pens and mini Sharpie highlighters.

