Tara Lipinski Shares the Secret Tradition She and Johnny Weir Created for the Ladies Ice Skating Finale

Tara Lipinski may no longer be competing for gold, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t serve some major looks with fellow figure skating commentator Johnny Weir at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. The duo kills it with the banter, but somehow, they also manage to look amazing rink-side. Stylish caught up with Lipinski to get the scoop on just how many bags she and Weir brought with them for the festivities, their favorite looks they’ve worn thus far and the sartorial tradition they created for the women’s finale!

If you’ve been watching the Olympics, you’ve definitely gotten your fair share of Lipinski-Weir moments — and are probably as obsessed with Tara’s wardrobe as we are. Turns out, the former Olympian and her co-host don’t work with a stylist. Lipinski tells Us, “we work with different designers. I love Dress the Population. They have designed a special dress for me for the ladies final. Alice and Olivia is always a go-to for me, as well as Likely. Carolyn Colby is my go-to for jewelry.”

Lipinski also shared that Johnny is often as bejeweled as she is, but he turns to Erickson Beamon for all of his jewelry. As for his clothes, the former Olympian is said to be o-b-s-e-s-s-e-d with Biyan and redemption for their embellished jackets.

For the amount of outfits seen on screen (and at press events), you’d imagine that Lipinski and Weir travel with some major cargo… and you’d be right. According to the former figure skater, they brought 21 suitcases total to house all of their possibilities for outfit changes. “We never know how many costumes changes but we have a rule never to rewear an outfit. So that’s why we bring our whole lives in our suitcases! We also like to match which adds another layer to packing process,” she explains.

Clearly, Lipinski and Weir like to bring a ton of options — but how do they get camera ready? Well, it comes down to preparing their ensembles the night before. “We decide what the vibe will be for the event and then we start mixing and matching,” says Lipinski.

And if you thought that glam before their daily appearances would be low key … think again. They do two hours of hair and makeup. But don’t worry, they keep it fun: “We have a speaker we bring with us for impromptu dance parties. Pre-show warmups!” she says. And she also dished that Johnny’s hair takes longer!

If you’re gearing up for the women’s figure skating final, get ready, because they have a super adorable tradition that Johnny created: they always wear gold. See — once champions, always champions when it comes to style.

