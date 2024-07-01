Taraji P. Henson turned up the heat at the 2024 BET Awards.

Henson, 53, was a true golden goddess in a custom Balmain gown and shimmery eye makeup while hosting the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30.

To create her look, celebrity makeup artist Saisha Beecham used the Dieux Skin Auracle Eye Serum and Ruby Kisses Lip Pil Booster to “moisturize her lips before glam.”

“Taraji is that client who comes prepared, so I only have a few steps for skin prep with her,” Beecham exclusively told Us Weekly while breaking down the actress’ beat. After prepping her skin, Beecham created a flawless base on Henson by layering the Kiss NY Professionals Pearl Blush in the shade BOLD-BEGONIA with “powder blush, cream contour [and] powder contour.”

“I do lots of layering on Taraji’s look,” she told Us, explaining the method helps ensure Henson’s glam will last all night. “Then I set her skin with the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist and topped that with the One/Size Til Dawn setting spray.”

When it came to Henson’s eye makeup, Beecham “didn’t want to go too crazy on the eye look because her wardrobe was all so detailed. I wanted to compliment, not compete.” She added, “I went with a beautiful gold contoured eye. Enough to show her true beauty but not enough to still the shine of her gown.”

Beecham gushed to Us that Henson is one of her “few clients that’s not involved AT ALL” when it comes to getting her makeup done.

“She gives us full creative control,” the makeup artist added. “She just shows up and sits in the chair and is surprised each time. It’s really awesome actually!”

Henson completed her glam with a chic coiffure, styled by Tym Wallace, featuring soft waves and subtle blonde highlights. Wallace achieved the look by using Shark Beauty’s FlexStyle Sparkle Air Styling & Drying System.