Tate McRae walked the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards without boyfriend The Kid Laroi — despite fans hoping the couple would make their red carpet debut.

The singer rocked an all-black look when attending the event at the Wednesday, September 11, event, which took place at UBS Arena in New York. McRae opted for black undergarments with a cutout minidress leaving little to the imagination. While she did talk about previously performing with her man, the duo did not pose together for this year’s VMAs.

McRae is nominated for Best Pop and Best Choreography for “Greedy” at the awards show. She previously received a nod for Push Best New Artist in 2020.

Laroi (real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) is no stranger to VMAs nominations either. He was previously up for Best New Artist and Push Performance of the Year for “Without You” in 2021, while his “Stay” duet with Justin Bieber earned nods for Song of the Summer in 2021 and Best Collaboration and Best Visual Effects in 2022.

As for McRae and Laroi’s relationship, they first sparked dating rumors in January. After they were spotted holding hands during multiple outings, Laroi confirmed their romance in April when he told the crowd during his Dublin concert, “I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend’s here tonight, and I don’t want to look lame.”

McRae was spotted watching the show from backstage at the time. “If you guys don’t sing this really loud,” Laroi added, “it’s going to embarrass me.”

In July, Laroi made his relationship with McRae Instagram official, posting a photo of the two kissing via his Instagram Stories. “Happy 21st birthday 🥲❤️,” he wrote. “You make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae.”

The following month, McRae returned the gesture, celebrating Laroi’s birthday with an Instagram Story video of the couple dancing and kissing. “@thekidlaroi i love you soooooo much <3 so grateful for u,” she gushed.

The duo showed off their strong connection at McRae’s Madison Square Garden concert in New York City later that month when she brought Laroi on stage to perform his song “Without You,” which she revealed was their “first time singing together.”

“I’m so proud of you, and you have so many people in here that love you. I’m one of them,” Laroi told McRae on stage once they completed their duet and kissed in front of their fans.

Prior to the musicians’ headline-making romance, McRae dated hockey player Cole Sillinger from 2021 to 2023, while Laroi was in a relationship with TikTok star Katarina Deme from 2020 to 2023.