Of the angels, and by angels we mean Victoria’s Secret Angels, Taylor Hill has a vibe that’s all her own. The supermodel is equal parts sporty, lowkey, and glamorous with a hint of cool-girl grunge. You might even call her the rebel of the pack, which is fitting because Hill just so happens to be the face of the brand’s sexy new fragrance: Tease Rebel.

Stylish sat down with Hill to get her scent application secrets, her beauty and style mantra (she even told Us the girlie looks she hates to wear) — and all of the rules that she believes in breaking! Read on!

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

Stylish: First, tell me about the scent and what you love about it!

Taylor Hill: Let’s see. Well, I think for me because Tease Rebel is new, so it’s new to me. It’s fun. I really like that one. I really like it because it’s floral, it smells like roses — I like a very specific kind of scent.

Stylish: Where do you apply your fragrance? Any place unusual, like do you break the fragrance rules?

TH: I don’t really think there are fragrance rules! I like to do it on my wrist, and I do one spritz in the air and I walk through it.

Nick and Priyanka Wear the Look of Love, See Their Cool Couples Style

Stylish: That’s cute. Now, you’re the angel who had a little music thing happening for a bit, right? You’re definitely the rocker angel!

TH: Yeah!

Stylish: Do you feel that’s your beauty vibe? The makeup you’re wearing today is very “cool girl.” You have a little bit more edge than some of the other girls. How would you describe your personal style?

TH: Yeah, I think my personal style is pretty casual. I don’t know. I’m not a very girly girl. I like to wear pants. I don’t love dresses. I like to wear sneakers. If I could wear sneakers here tonight, I would be in sneakers. And yeah, I think I’m probably a little more casual, maybe a little more tomboyish.

Stylish: What are some of the craziest style rules you’ve ever broken?

TH: I don’t know. What are the style rules? Like no white after Labor Day? Maybe I’ve broken that one a few times. I don’t know. I don’t follow any fashion rules. I do whatever I want. You should wear whatever you want whenever you want to, right?

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Stylish: What about beauty rules?

TH: Oh, gosh. Are there beauty rules?

Stylish: I like this attitude.

TH: I don’t know — I just do it! I don’t really focus on what’s the right thing to do.

Stylish: But you know sometimes people say you shouldn’t wear eye makeup and lipstick at the same time?

TH: Oh, no. That’s wrong. You can do that. What’s wrong with a cat eye and a red lip? That’s old Hollywood — glamorous and cool

Stylish: Exactly. What’s the craziest rule in life you’ve ever broken?

TH: I didn’t finish high school. Pursued my modeling career. I have a GED instead. I just took my opportunity and ran with it.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!