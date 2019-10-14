Taylor Hill Gets Her Outfit Inspiration From Stevie Nicks





Taylor Hill sees Stevie Nicks’ gypsy! The model sat down with Stylish on Sunday, October 13, at the boohoo x Taylor Hill Edit launch event at The Beverly Hills Hotel and spilled why the “Landslide” singer is her ultimate fashion role model along with other fashion tips.

“My overall style icon is Stevie Nicks, so whatever Stevie does, I will do,” the Victoria’s Secret model, 23, gushed.

The reason she admires her sense of fashion: “I just love her hippie vibe. She’s so cool. She’s like rock ‘n’ roll, but quite dainty at the same time. She’s a mixture of masculine and feminine and I think she really ties all that together so well and I just think she’s rad.”

Hill hopes to emulate this in her day-to-day fashion and is into tailored suits with a girly edge for the fall season.

“I love women wearing menswear and I love how boohoo made their suits a little more feminine with the patterns and colors like the plaid and pink one,” she told Stylish.

Other than looking to the “Edge of Seventeen” songstress for outfit inspiration, Hill relies on her environment and surroundings model to come up with the perfect model-off-duty looks.

“Every city can inspire something different. When I’m in Paris it’s like cool girl, French chic with a leather jacket or leather on leather kind of trends paired with booties or heels. In L.A. it’s sneakers, jeans, a bomber jacket or something lighter because it’s never cold here and there aren’t any seasons. In New York you can go either way, like rock ‘n’ roll, Kate Moss, New York or uptown girl with blazers and suits. I love being inspired by my atmosphere and kind of where I’m at,” she dished.

Another factor when looking to her location as a style guide includes the state of the atmosphere she’s in.

“I think weather 100 percent affects my fashion sense because when it’s wintertime, I definitely dress in darker colors and more layered. In the summer it’s like yellow, pink and orange, so in the fall I love making it a little darker and adding more coats.”

Her favorite hue right now? “I love emerald green. It’s been a lot of millennial pink looks for a while, so when boohoo did a green silk dress and fur coat I was like, ‘This is really cool because you can still do the same monochromatic color palette, but in an edgier color,” she revealed.

Something you won’t find her wearing when she’s not at a photo shoot or event: “I would never wear heels. I don’t like wearing them. I’m 6 feet tall. I don’t need to wear them,” she spilled.

“I’m a tomboy. … When I’m off duty and doing my thing I feel my most confident. I have my dog and I don’t do my hair, I don’t wear a lot of makeup and I wear jeans and a T-shirt. That’s when I feel the most myself.”

