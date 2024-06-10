Taylor Swift just added a new accessory to her Eras Tour wardrobe.

The 34-year-old singer wore a pair of small black gloves while performing The Tortured Poets Department segment of her concert in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Saturday, June 8. The rest of her outfit — a custom white Vivienne Westwood gown and matching lace-up boots — remained the same.

Swift most likely opted to wear the gloves due to practical reasons. The night before, while performing at the same venue, she experienced a hand cramp from the cold weather, per Deadline.

“Oh God! Hand cramp!” She reportedly told the crowd on Friday, June 7. “I’m so sorry everyone, this has never happened before but my hand is frozen, I’m just going to warm it. I’m so embarrassed. My hand’s like a claw!”

For many of us, getting a hand cramp from the cold during the month of June is an unfamiliar concept — but for Scots, chilly summer weather is the norm.

After spotting Swift’s newly gloved hands at the concert on June 8, fans took to social media to discuss their theories.

“NEW BLACK GLOVES?!?” One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Here’s my not-exciting theory: they’re for practical purposes. It’s chilly in Edinburgh. TTPD is long and she dances very little until Broken Heart. Her hands need to be warm to avoid another acoustic-set hand cramp. So, gloves. But ✨fashionable✨ ones! 🫶”

In addition to cold weather, the sun in Scotland does not begin to set until around 10 pm in the summer months — a detail that Swift seemed to appreciate.

“I love performing this entire show in the sunlight, because I’m pretty sure I just, like, saw somebody getting engaged over here,” Swift said after performing “Cardigan” on Friday, June 7.

She continued: “You have no idea, I never get to see that, right? Because it’s, like, dark usually at night.”