When it comes to perfume, Taylor Swift is a Tom Ford girly.

Swift, 34, confirmed that she uses Tom Ford perfume on Wednesday, September 11, while attending the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. While taking photos with drag queens Amanda Tori Meating, Kerri Colby, Plasma, Dawn, Tayce, Xunami Muse, Morphine Love Dion, Plane Jane and Mirage, Muse, 35, asked Swift, 34, what scent she uses.

“You smell so good!” Muse gushed to Swift. “What is that?” she asked.

Swift then thanked Muse and told the drag queen that she uses Tom Ford.

Fans were quick to react to Swift’s signature scent via X, questioning which scent she uses. “GIRL WHICH ONE,” one follower wrote, as another guessed, “Probs Santal Blush everyone says she smells like expensive wood.” More social media users joked that Tom Ford sales would be increasing after Swift spilled her signature scent.

The perfume retails for $195 and features an Earthy and woody scent with cinnamon bark oil key notes, as well as ylang-ylang and Australian sandalwood. According to Tom Ford, the bottle is “a textured fusion of creamy sandalwood and exotic eastern spices [that] collides with sumptuous woods and florals to create a soft, naked glamor with a mysterious spirit.”

Fans first speculated that Swift wore Santal Blush in 2020, when the bottle was seen in the background of her Miss Americana documentary.

At the VMAs this year, Swift wore a yellow plaid Christian Dior gown featuring a corset top equipped with a zip-up front, an open skirt which revealed her black shorts and thigh-high leather boots. She elevated the garment with criss cross gloves and a matching plaid choker.

For glam, she donned smokey eyeshadow, peachy lips, long lashes and bronzed cheeks. Swift completed her glam with a blowout featuring her bangs swept to one side of her forehead.

Later during the show, she changed into a UFO-inspired look, referencing lyrics from her song, “Down Bad.”