Taylor Swift had a total twin moment with the little girl receiving the “22” hat at the Cardiff, Wales, stop of the Eras Tour.

While performing “22” on Tuesday, June 18, at the Principality Stadium, Swift, 34, continued the tradition of giving away the hat on her head to one lucky fan in the audience. According to social media footage shared via X, the little girl chosen at the show rocked the same shirt that Swift wears in the number which reads, “Not a Lot Going on at the Moment.”

When Swift approached the young fan she got down on her knees to greet and hug her. As she took off her hat to place it on the girl’s head, Swift quickly realized they were wearing the same t-shirt.

Per the video, Swift pulled at her shirt and excitedly acknowledged that they were matching, which led the audience to cheer. Swift then gave the girl multiple high fives before going back and finishing the performance.

Related: Taylor Swift Is Absolutely ‘Bejeweled’ in Her ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Outfits Taylor Swift launched her first concert tour in more than four years in March 2023— and positively slayed with her fashion choices. The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — where February’s Super Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of […]

This was the first time Swift took the stage in Wales and she kicked off the show by greeting the crowd in Welsh.

“Shwmae. “Croeso i daith Eras,” she told the crowd. “This is my very first time getting to play a show in Wales and look at this. You’ve got 67,000 people in here, this is ridiculous. Thank you, Cardiff.”

Ahead of the show, BBC Wales meteorologist Sabrina Lee delivered a weather forecast inspired by the Grammy winner on Monday, June 17.

“For the Taylor Swift concert, will the forecast be a ‘Love Story’ or will the ‘Cruel Summer’ continue?” Lee said while decked out in a sequin look. “Last week in Arctic airmass it felt like we’d gone ‘Back to December.’ ‘Don’t Blame Me!’ But since then ‘Everything Has Changed.’ ‘Blank Space on the map does mean some ‘Gorgeous’ sunshine.”

Following Swift’s stop in Cardiff, she will head to the iconic Wembley Stadium in London for three nights from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 23. She will return to the venue in August for five additional shows, setting a record as the first female act to schedule four, five, six, seven and eight shows on a single tour.

Related: The Most Viral Moments From Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' So Far John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has made headlines not only for its record-breaking global success but also for its plethora of viral moments. Swift kicked off her most ambitious concert tour yet with back-to-back shows in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023. Her second night of performances gave fans one of the first […]

Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023 and traveled across the United States and South America. In 2024, she kicked off the international leg with stops around the world in Japan, Australia and Europe. Earlier this month, when performing her 100th Eras Tour show in Liverpool, Swift revealed that the tour would officially come to an end in December.

“People have been like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’” she told the sold-out crowd at Anfield stadium. “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it.”