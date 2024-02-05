Your account
By
Taylor Swift Paints a Moody Picture in The Row Underwear and YSL Mesh Tank on Her New Album Cover
Taylor SwiftKevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After Taylor Swift announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, at the Grammys on Sunday, February 4, fans flocked to social media to pour over the cover art.

Swift, 34, is featured in a pair of black high-waisted underwear by The Row and a mesh tank top by YSL. In the photo, she is seen lying down on a pile of white fluffy pillows with her arms covering her chest and stomach. Fans were left shocked at the cover, which is her most revealing one to date.

Her stylist, Joseph Cassell, tagged the designers in an Instagram post published that same night.

“THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT out 4/19. @taylorswift in @ysl & @therow,” his caption read. Cassell also tagged the photographer, Beth Garrabrant, and credited Jemma Muradian for styling Swift’s hair and Lorrie Turk for doing her makeup.”

Taylor Swift s Fashion Evolution 131 Taylor Swift attends the London premiere of RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé

Swifties flew to the comments. “Man…you were working on that red carpet. A slay (as per your usual) but the attention to Tay and the dress…100%,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Devil works hard, for our swift team works harder 💪🔥 love your styling ❤️.”

Swift gave the surprise announcement while accepting a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th,” she told the crowd. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

Taylor Swift Is Absolutely Bejeweled in Her Eras Tour Concert Outfits

Swift’s decision to wear the luxury designer labels on the cover hints that the singer might be ready to take her image in a more sophisticated and grown up direction.

The Row is a luxury clothing brand frequently worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence and Hailey Bieber. It was founded in 2006 by none other than Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. The famous twins founded their second clothing label, Elizabeth and James — named after their siblings — in 2007.

